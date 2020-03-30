Remembering Civil Rights Legend Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, Dead At 98

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Civil Rights Icon Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery died in his Atlanta home Friday, March 27. He was 98. In this photo, Lower is among the speakers at 20th anniversary voting rights march, Saturday, August 29, 1983 in Washington, represented a spectrum of groups and viewpoints. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz)

The world lost another historical icon Friday when civil rights leader Rev. Joseph E. Lowery died in his Atlanta home. The 98-year-old was surrounded by his daughters when he drew his last breath, the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC) reported.

Tributes poured in from across the globe. One of them came from Atlanta-based entertainment mogul Tyler Perry.

“Dr. Lowery was a man that helped move this country to a better place. We should all be grateful for his incredible work through the civil rights movement all the way up until his passing. The man was amazing, loving, kind, funny, a truth teller and a healer,” Perry wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of then-President Barack Obama kneeling before Lowery in 2012.

Lowery’s family released an official statement expressing their gratitude.

“Our entire family is humbled and blessed by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support that has come from around the globe. We thank you for loving our father, Dr. Joseph E. Lowery, and for your continuous prayers during this time,” the statement read.

They asked people to make donations to The Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights in lieu of flowers. They said they would have a private family service and noted a public memorial would be held once the COVID-19 coronavirus is no longer a threat.

A life well lived

Born in 1921 in Huntsville, Alabama, Lowery learned early that the world wasn’t fair. He recalled getting hit by a white police officer who called him a ni***r when he was 11 and leaving his father’s store.

“I went home and looked for my father’s pearl-handled .32. I got it and was gonna look for that cop,” Lowery told the AJC. Instead, he said his father came home and asked him why he was crying.

“I had never seen my father at home during the day, except on Sundays,” Lowery said. “I don’t know why he came home that day. But I am glad he did.”

The incident would be the catalyst for his life’s work.

With an innate desire to help improve the lives of others, Lowery spent his life fighting for “the least of these.” In addition to serving in a variety of roles at several churches, Lowery was one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s most trusted soldiers in the fight against racism and oppression.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Known as the “Dean of the Civil Rights Movement,” Lowery was a founding member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLS) in 1957. King served as the group’s president and Lowery its vice president.

After King was assassinated, Lowery moved to Atlanta and rose to prominence as one of America’s most prolific moral voices. He was known for his powerful preaching, courageous candor and indiscriminate manner of calling out injustice.

At Coretta Scott King’s funeral in 2006, Lowery famously decried the Iraq war and criticized then-President George Bush, while the president and his wife Laura sat directly behind him.

“We know now that there were no weapons of mass destruction over there. But Coretta knew, and we knew, that there are weapons of misdirection right down here,” Lowery said. “Millions without health insurance, poverty abounds. For war, billions more, but no more for the poor.”

The Rev. Joseph Lowery speaks during the Coretta Scott King funeral ceremony at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2006. At rear is President and first lady Laura Bush. (AP Photo/Jason Reed, Pool)

Lowery also didn’t spare his own when speaking truth to power. He criticized longtime friend and colleague Andrew Young for supporting Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential primary.

For Lowery, ministry and social justice were intertwined.

“I don’t distinguish between my ministry and SCLC. I see SCLC as the alter-ego of the church,” Lowery said in 1986 according to the AJC. “I consider human relations to be a religious question. … Human relations are based on our relations with God.”

Lowery was married to his wife Evelyn – with whom he had three daughters – for over 70 years before her death in 2013. He also had two sons from a prior marriage.

Former Southern Christian Leadership Conference President Dr. Joseph Lowery and his wife Evelyn attend a memorial service at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013. The church held a ceremony honoring the memory of the four young girls who were killed by a bomb placed outside the church 50 years ago by members of the Ku Klux Klan. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Lowery lived to receive a namesake street, a social justice center at Clark Atlanta University and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, among other accolades.

According to fellow civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis, he earned them all.

“Rev. Joseph Lowery was a fighter for Civil Rights he spoke up he spoke out. He marched and protested all across America. He made a lasting contribution. His presence and leadership will be deeply missed.,” Lewis said in a statement.

When he turned 85 in 2006, Lowery expressed why he continued to fight against injustice.

“I can’t (retire) because Martin is gone. Ralph (Abernathy) is gone. Hosea (Williams) is gone,” he said at a roast marking his 85th birthday in 2006. “I’m still here. God kept me here because I have been speaking the truth. Because I stand up against war and racism.”

Now he can finally take his rest. Well done Rev. Lowery, well done.

Rev. Joseph E. Lowery



The street named in his honor runs through Atlanta’s historic West End.

Home to @CAU, @Morehouse & @SpelmanCollege.

Home base for black excellence.



We wouldn’t be where we are had this giant not let us stand on his shoulders.



Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/Syes3uIKKq — De'Jonique Garrison (@dejoniquetv) March 28, 2020