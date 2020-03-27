Coronavirus Confirmed In At Least 46 African Countries, Window To Contain Virus Narrows

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

Coronavirus has been confirmed in at least 46 African countries and experts say that the window of opportunity to contain the virus is narrowing. A man wearing a face mask walks at the Yaba Mainland hospital where an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on Tuesday from Milan on a business trip, the first case of the COVID-19 virus is being treated in Lagos Nigeria Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Image: AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba

While the spread of the coronavirus is advancing in the U.S., Italy, Spain, and Iran, Africa is in the early stages but beginning to see a spike in cases.

Countries in sub-Saharan Africa still have an opportunity to curb the spread of coronavirus in the local population, but that window of opportunity is narrowing, the World Health Organization said.

The COVID-19 virus is now present in 46 African countries, with more than 3,200 confirmed cases and 83 deaths reported thus far.

“It has been a very dramatic evolution,” Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s Africa head, told a media teleconference, according to Reuters.

She said that African countries should be working on containment while preparing for a possible, broader expansion of the virus.

“We still have a window… it is narrowing every day as data on the geographic spread to more and more countries tell us,” Moeti said.

The spread of the virus in Africa has been slower than in Asia and Europe. The first case in Africa was reported in Egypt on Feb. 14. Nigeria reported sub-Saharan Africa’s first official case on Feb. 28.

Since then, countries like Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, and Senegal have seen spikes in cases. South Africa’s confirmed cases reached 1,170 on March 27. Egypt has reported 456 cases of the coronavirus in the country, including 21 deaths.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the escalating case numbers by ordering a 21-day nationwide and military-patrolled lockdown that began on March 27 in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, according to AlJazeera.

Rwanda and Tunisia have also announced lockdowns while Kenya has implemented a night-time curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

46 of 54 African countries with confirmed #coronavirus cases. Policy response mixed, but expecting to see attempts at tighter restrictions as cases (and deaths) ramp up. Lots of elections scheduled this year (https://t.co/Xii10aCFCx)- could see some postponements in coming months https://t.co/29zvSsBRr0 — Nathan Hayes (@NathanHayesEIU) March 26, 2020