Member Of D.C. Mayor’s Legal Counsel Office Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

56 SHARES Share Tweet Share

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser informed the media of the death of George Valentine, the Deputy Director of her Office of Legal Counsel, from coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020. In this photo, Bowser speaks to reporters about coronavirus during a news conference, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. District of Columbia announced Friday its first COVID-19 death. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The latest named COVID-19 coronavirus fatality in Washington D.C. was a member of the mayor’s legal counsel, Fox5 reported. It brings the total number of deaths by the virus in the city to four.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser informed the media of the death of George Valentine, 66, the Deputy Director of her Office of Legal Counsel, during a briefing of the local government’s response to the pandemic.

“This morning I want to start with some very difficult news. A member of my team, who worked in the office of legal counsel, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and he passed away this morning,” Bowser said. “My prayer’s right now are with his family, his entire team, and of course we will be supporting them during this very difficult time.”

Bowser said she learned Thursday that Valentine was admitted to the hospital Wednesday and tested positive for COVID-19. She said she received word of his death Friday morning.

When asked for more information about her staffer who died, Bowser said Valentine worked for the D.C. government for over 20 years. She expressed her sorrow over his death and said they were notifying employees.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

“It’s devastating for everybody of course and we just are very sorry,” Bowser said. “These are folks that are coming to work because they perform essential tasks and we’re sharing that information with them, as well as many thousands of DC government workers who are teleworking.”

According to Bowser, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in D.C. was 267 as of Thursday.

“As we continue to experience the severity of this tragedy, it is critical that we’re all working together to stop the spread, to stay at home,” Bowser said, reiterating people should only leave home for groceries medicine, medical treatment and essential jobs.

She said they are engaging the protocols they have in place to deal with situations like Valentine’s death and being mindful of what the future holds.

“As this public health emergency evolves, we are continuously planning for and thinking of what life looks like in the short, medium and long term in our city,’ Bowser said.

Wow we are in trouble if they president doesn’t do better helping all people — Ms. Jackson (@MsEducated33) March 27, 2020

She really not about to play one of her peoples died🥴She about to do is like Containment😭😭😭Gordon The whole DC🥴 — ✨NauQaD✨ (@BeauteMere) March 27, 2020

.@AGKarlRacine, reacts to the news that George Valentine, a former employee who then when to work for @MayorBowser, passed away today from the coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/TXzJyITJ6V — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) March 27, 2020