Josh Wallwork, TV Costumer Of The Stars, Dies Of Coronavirus Complications At Age 45

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

60 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Josh Wallwork, a costumer in the wardrobe department of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU)” died of complications from the coronavirus, Photo: Twitter.

Josh Wallwork, a costumer in the wardrobe department of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU)” died of complications from the coronavirus, reported Deadline. He was 45.

The news of Wallwork’s death was first shared by a man named Abdul Qadir on Facebook.

“It is with permission of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of Covid 19. He peacefully transitioned at the tender age of 45, today. You are loved by so many,” Qadir wrote. “As we always used to say, ‘Until next time,’ my love.’”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

Qadir’s post was followed by online tributes from showrunner Warren Leight and SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

“Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19 (sic). Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken,” Leight tweeted with a screenshot of Qadir’s post.

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” Hargitay wrote on Twitter. “He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts“

Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same.

We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts https://t.co/ihoY9kxhCe — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) March 26, 2020

In addition to SVU, Wallwork also costumed for “The Get Down,” “Bull,” and “Madam Secretary.”

SVU star Ice-T also chimed in to remember Wallwork and encouraged people to take heed.

“I worked with Josh every day… MAN! Pay attention people. #SVU” Ice-T tweeted.

I worked with Josh every day… MAN! Pay attention people. #SVU https://t.co/982LFpvSPV — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 26, 2020

Rest easy josh ♥️ #JoshWallwork

Amazing work @DemoreBarnes that was a wonderful episode. I know he’s proud of you all 💘 #SVU #SVU21 https://t.co/yHLkaenfCZ — Chauntie | Bensler shipper 4L🥺 (@lachauntie) April 3, 2020