White Passenger On American Airlines Calls Black Crew Member N-Word

Written by Ann Brown

A video of a white passenger on a recent American Airlines flight calling a Black flight crew member the N-word has gone viral.

The moment when the racial slur was used did not appear on video, but cell phone footage that was first posted on Facebook by Dre Justice shows a Black woman passenger chastising her white female seatmate for using the offensive word, The Grio reported.

“You’re gonna sit here and call him a ‘f—–g n—-r’ while you’re sitting beside an African-American woman?” the Black passenger asked the white woman seated next to her. “You are f—–g stupid. You need to be locked the f–k up. I hope they lock your motherf—–g ass up, ’cause you a dumb ass b—h,”

A white passenger on an American Airlines flight called a Black crew member the N-word and a brawl broke out in the friendly skies. Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash

The white passenger, who seemed intoxicated, dared the woman to “hit me if you’re trying to.” She also screamed, “my cousin is Black,” as if that justified her using the N-word.

“She then calls the Black woman the N-word and that’s when all hell breaks loose. The Black woman grabs the white woman by her throat and nearly pushes her off her seat,” Black America Web reported.

“Who’s a n*gger?!,” the Black woman asked.

“B*tch, you done lost your m*ther*cking mind! You done lost your m*therf*cking mind!,” the woman said, as the white passenger screams “Get the f*ck off me!”

The two women had to be separated.

