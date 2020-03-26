Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Insiders Tell How Sanders Lost The Black Vote And The Nomination Slipped Away

Months ago, things seemed to be going Sen. Bernie Sanders’ way. He had the media’s attention, celebrity endorsements, and was making some inroads with the coveted Black vote. Then the South Carolina primaries happened.

Howard University Expected To Get $13 Million In Bailout Bill

Howard University is set to receive $13 million in bailout funding from the historic $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Senate Wednesday.

On-Demand Grocery Startup Instacart Plans To Hire 300,000 More Workers To Meet Surging Demand For Deliveries

Instacart is hiring 300,000 workers to meet demand as grocery delivery orders increase while America is in social distancing mode.

‘There Is No Gold,’ Money Manager Says. Bullion Dealers Sell Out In Panic Buying

Major gold dealers have sold out of coins and gold bars amid panic buying as the U.S. economy takes a nosedive and the government agrees on a record $2-trillion bailout.

Why Use Antimalarial Drugs To Fight Coronavirus? 5 Questions About A Problematic, Unproven And Promising Use For Chloroquine

An Arizona man has died and his wife was hospitalized after taking a form of chloroquine, which President Trump has touted as an effective treatment for COVID-19. The couple decided to self-medicate with chloroquine phosphate, which they had on hand to kill parasites in their fish, after hearing the president describe the drug as a “game changer.”