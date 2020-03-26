London Mother Of 3 Dies Of Suspected COVID-19 After Being Told She Was ‘Not A Priority’

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Kayla Williams, 36, died March 21, the day after her husband called the paramedics because she was severely ill and was told she was “not a priority.” Photo Courtesy of Williams’ Family.

Three children have lost their mother, and a husband his wife, after Kayla Wiliams was denied medical treatment for suspected COVID-19 coronavirus. Fabian Williams said his wife died March 21, the day after they called the paramedics because she was severely ill, reported The Guardian.

After arriving and examining Kayla, Fabian said the attending paramedic told him she was “not a priority.”

“I called 999 because my wife was breathless, she was vomiting and she had pains in her stomach. As I was talking to them she was getting worse and they told me to put her on the floor and to make her body flat,” Fabian told The Guardian. “She told me the hospital won’t take her, she is not a priority. She did not stay very long and she went outside to write her report and posted it through the door.”

Kayla, 36, lived in a flat in South London with Fabian and their three children. Fabian said after bathing and feeding his wife the following morning, he took a nap. When he awoke and went to check on her, she was dead.

“She was already dead,” according to Fabian. “I put her on the ground – because that is what they had told me to do before – and I rang 999 again and they told me to put my hand on her chest and pump her chest.” He said he called 999 again and when the paramedics arrived, they tried unsuccessfully to revive her.

Fabian, who told The Guardian he is diabetic, said the police later came, then the funeral director. Then in full protective gear, they wrapped Kayla tightly in a bag and out her in a body bag.

“I have heard nothing since,” Fabian said. “They have left me here and said I must isolate. They haven’t told me anything else. I am a diabetic. I take insulin. All I know is I am supposed to isolate. No one has mentioned her body being tested or anything.”

