Best Stories Today

Tuesday 03.24 .2020

‘Reckless’: Trump Says He Plans To Keep The Shutdown Short As 158 Million Americans Told To Stay Home

President Donald Trump suggested that the economic shutdown meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus was incompatible with what the country was built for — business — and would not be extended.

Brooklyn Principal, 36, And Local NYC Basketball Star, 49, Dead From Coronavirus

Putting a face on the victims of the coronavirus pandemic is a must in understanding the seriousness of the situation.

Netflix Series On Madame CJ Walker Blasted By Critics

Many people were excited to hear about a new Netflix series, “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” which highlights the success of the businesswoman, but some people were unimpressed by the series itself.

How Jameion Fowler is Transforming Political Journalism

He’s a member of the American Descendants of Slavery (#ADOS) movement, and it’s what drives his grassroots style of reporting on candidates and elections. Though he is not a journalist by trade, Fowler is not afraid to confront candidates with direct questions about reparations for Black Americans – and catch their responses on camera.

How To Protect Your Cyber Health While Working From Home During The COVID-19 Crisis

Americans have pivoted quickly to working from home during the Covid-19 crisis, but the shift has been so abrupt that little time has been allocated to thinking about how best to protect sensitive organization collaboration, exchange, and data.