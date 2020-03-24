New Orleans Bounce Deejay Oliver Stokes Jr. aka Go DJ Black N Mild Dies Of Coronavirus

Written by Ann Brown

Popular New Orleans bounce music deejay and radio personality Oliver Stokes Jr., aka Go DJ Black N Mild, has died of coronavirus. Oliver Stokes Jr., aka Go DJ Black N Mild, in an image from his Facebook page.

Popular New Orleans bounce deejay and radio personality Oliver Stokes Jr. was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in Louisiana on March 19. Stokes, known as Go DJ Black N Mild, was 44.

As of March 23, 20 people have died of COVID-19 in Louisiana and there are 837 coronavirus cases including 451 coronavirus cases in New Orleans, WDSU reported.

Stokes had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Coroner’s Office.

In addition to his music career, Stokes also worked as an in-school suspension coordinator at Arthur Ashe Charter School in Gentilly.

“Our school community is devastated,” said Sabrina Pence, the CEO of FirstLine Schools, the charter organization that operates Arthur Ashe.

Stokes left work with a fever on March 9 and did not return, Pence said.

“We strongly encouraged anyone that had any type of symptoms — fever, cough, not feeling well in any capacity — to stay home,” Pence said.

When Stokes first got sick, he updated people about his condition on social media. According to his Facebook feed, he went to the Ochsner Urgent Care-Lakeview facility on March 9 and his temperature was 102.4 degrees.

In response to an online message that he should follow the doctor’s orders, he replied, “I will. I don’t mess around with my health.”

By March 11, he’d been admitted to University Medical Center.

“His final Facebook post consisted of four words — ‘pneumonia not the flu’ — and an emoji wearing a medical mask,” NOLA reported. This was before his diagnosis of COVID-19.

Stokes was widely known for his career in music. He worked at various radio stations and his “Bounce 104.5” show was considered to be one of the first radio mix shows dedicated to New Orleans bounce music.

Following Hurricane Katrina, Stokes moved to Houston, Texas, where he lived for a number of years. While there, he hosted a mix show for KHOU. From 2013 to 2017, his “Rhythm and Bounce” show was featured on Saturday nights on New Orleans AM station WBOK.

Stokes deejayed at various clubs, parties, and private events. In 2008, Stokes founded the Louisiana chapter of Go DJ Global, an international federation of deejays. This is also when he adopted the stage name, Go DJ Black N Mild.

