NBC News Employee Larry Edgeworth, 61, Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Written by Dana Sanchez

Larry Edgeworth, 61, a longtime NBC News audio technician, died after testing positive for coronavirus. He traveled around the world in his work for NBC. He is pictured here, on the left, on a shoot in Namibia in 2007. Photo: NBC video

Larry Edgeworth, a longtime NBC News audio technician, died after testing positive for coronavirus. Known as a gentle giant, Edgeworth would give you the shirt off his back, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email to staff members.

Edgeworth, 61, traveled the world during his 25 years with the media company, working with many network correspondents.

He worked in an equipment room at NBC News headquarters, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, in New York, and suffered from other health issues, according to his wife, Crystal. Edgeworth is survived by his wife and two sons.

“Devastated,” MSNBC host and a political news correspondent Joy Reid tweeted. “Larry was the guy. This was my DUDE in Sanford covering Trayvon’s murder & in so many places traveling to cover stories for ⁦@MSNBC⁩. Just a lovable, hilarious, brilliant guy. Take coronavirus seriously please and damn that virus to Hell.”

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake remembered Edgeworth helping him in a tweet. “He called me ‘slim,’ and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19”.

‘This one really hurts’

“This one really hurts,” tweeted Trymaine Lee, an MSNBC correspondent and host of the Into America podcast. “I worked with Larry for a few years in the field, and after we both had health scares, every time we saw each other we’d talk about staying alive for our families. He was a really good Brother. Damn.”

Andrea Mitchell, chief foreign affairs correspondent for NBC, said, “I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world.”

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of “Today”, remembered traveling with Edgeworth for two months on a campaign in 2008. “He was always the most warm, most professional, most loving,” she posted on Instagram. “All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were – he was always a joy.”

Gabe Gutierrez, a news correspondent, tweeted, “Such devastating news here. Larry was the kind of guy you always wanted with you on tough assignments. An incredible journalist and an even kinder man. No nonsense. We will miss him terribly.”

At least two other NBC News employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, NBC reported. Most staffers at offices and bureaus across the U.S. are now working from home.

