Magic Johnson Invests In Black-Owned Plant-Based Immune System Boosting Products

Written by Dana Givens, Black Enterprise

43 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Magic Johnson invests in Black-owned plant-based immune system boosting products to help consumers who don’t have access to quality health supplements. Magic Johnson speaks to reporters prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Image: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

NBA superstars Magic Johnson and Grant Hill are coming together to invest in a promising black-owned plant-based product collection to help serve consumers who don’t have access to quality health supplements.

Naturade is a 94-year-old manufacturer of plant-based cough and cold formulas, premium soy protein powders, and more acquired by Claude Tellis, who is the chief executive officer, and Kareem Cook, who serves as the chief marketing officer, in 2012. Since the acquisition, the two have strived to address the issue of the increasing pre-diabetic numbers in the country, despite the growing health supplement industry.

Recently Johnson, the former NBA champion turned entrepreneur and serial investor, announced that he would be partnering with the company as an investor to bring these products to underserved and urban communities. Based on prior experience, Johnson has proven that people in these communities will buy these products if only they have the opportunity to buy it. Cook added that most companies tend to sell their products at a high price, which people in underserved communities who need it the most can’t afford.

“We’re talking about access. Magic understands that from his own business dealings,” Cook told WholeFoods Magazine about Johnson. “He proved people wrong so many times before, and this is an opportunity to prove people wrong again, and to make a successful business doing it”.

In addition to Johnson, another NBA superstar turned entrepreneur has also come on the team. It was announced that Hill would also be joining as an investor.

“Magic Johnson and Grant Hill and other people will be coming on board who are able to amplify the message because they have such strong followings,” Cook added. “They have people look up to them and respect their decisions in the way they’re living their lives.”

This article was originally published by Black Enterprise. It is reposted here with permission. Read the original.

