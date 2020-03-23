Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Written by Leela Sanikop

CNBC Reports On Rumors Inside China: Coronavirus Could Be A Bioweapons Lab Leak Or Created By Americans For Profit

Two-thirds of the world could catch the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, and rumors are circulating that the virus was man-made.

Why Black America Should Consider Buying Surgical Masks For Coronavirus Now

Anyone planning to buy face masks to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus should purchase them now if they can. On Tuesday, an official from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention warned it is only a matter of time before the deadly disease makes it to the U.S.

Family Of 1st Person In Louisiana To Die From Coronavirus Implores Public To Heed Government Warnings About COVID-19

Fifty-eight-year-old Ives Green lived at a facility serving people with developmental disabilities in Louisiana. When Green’s health continued to deteriorate, the medical staff at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans got permission from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to test him for the coronavirus. The test came back positive. On March 14, Green became the first person in Louisiana to die from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, his family said in a statement.

Indicted Alabama Sheriff Fakes Coronavirus To Delay Trial

An Alabama sheriff thought it would be a good idea to claim that he had tested positive for the coronavirus so that he could delay his trial on felony theft charges.

Africa Could Take A Big Economic Hit From Coronavirus

With strong economic ties to China, African countries could take a huge economic hit from the coronavirus.

Don’t Expect The Coronavirus Epidemic In The U.S. To Bring Down President Trump

The Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus has been widely condemned by health experts. But if the administration’s bungling proves costly to Trump in the November election, it will be an exception to the historical rule that epidemics haven’t led to political unrest or governments being voted out of office.

Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Is 2nd NBA player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Team members were tested for the virus after center Rudy Gobert tested positive for it.

Young People Capitalize On Cheap Coronavirus Flights: ‘If I Die, I Die’

Millennials are capitalizing on cheap air tickets and hotel rates as people around the world cancel their trips because of fears of the new coronavirus.

Moody’s Analytics: Deadly Coronavirus May Be Black Swan Event Like No Other

A coronavirus pandemic would be even more of a “black swan” than the global financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008-2009, according to Moody’s Analytics. Unlike the U.S. home mortgage meltdown, no one predicted the early 2020 arrival of a potentially devastating pandemic. And unlike the financial crisis, public-health and economic policymakers may be limited regarding their ability to remedy or offset a 1918 Spanish flu type pandemic.

Seismic Impact On Global Travel: NYC’s Hotels Brace For Potential Coronavirus Disaster

Chinese visitors, until recently, were the largest-growing segment in New York City’s hotel industry but the coronavirus is a potential kick in a market already under stress, even before the threat of a pandemic.



Coronavirus Could Infect 60 Percent Of The Global Population If It Cannot Be Controlled

The world is on high health alert because of the coronavirus, which originated in China. There is a reason for the health scare. According to a top Hong Kong medical official, the virus could kill 45 million people and infect a whopping 60 percent of the global population if it is not under control.

Coronavirus Climbs Up Keyword Block Lists, Squeezing News Publishers’ Programmatic Revenues

News publishers are feeling the squeeze on their programmatic revenues as brands and platforms add the word “coronavirus” to their keyword block lists amid global pandemonium over the spreading viral threat.

Here’s Why The White House Doesn’t Trust China’s Coronavirus Numbers

The White House thinks the coronavirus numbers churned out by China could be misleading as reports emerge that the Asian economic giant has been suppressing information about the outbreak of the deadly disease.

First U.S. Case Of Mystery Virus From China Reported: 5 Things You Need To Know

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce this afternoon that the first case of the contagious Wuhan coronavirus has been reported in the U.S.

Are Coronavirus Cases Concentrating Around Silicon Valley Area Elites? Doctor Says ‘We Will Likely See More Cases’ Here

Of the 11 coronavirus cases reported so far in the U.S., more than half are in California and four are concentrated in the Silicon Valley or San Francisco areas, raising concerns that more cases will likely be reported there. California health officials say that patients had either been to Wuhan, China— the epicenter of the outbreak — or had been in close contact with someone who had, according to Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s health officer.

Coronavirus Vaccine Maker’s Stock Goes Parabolic On Expected Global Pandemic

This has been a week of up-and-down swings for the Mayland-based vaccine developer Novavax. The biotech company announced on Tuesday that it is developing a vaccine for the Wuhan strain of the coronavirus, driving stocks crazy

Max Keiser: Coronavirus Will Send Bitcoin Price To $400,000

The bitcoin price is going to skyrocket to $400,000 as the coronavirus outbreak sees financial markets tumble to crisis levels, according to celebrated TV host Max Keiser. The coronavirus pandemic has swept billions off markets globally as investors scampered for safe havens for their money, pushing the price of gold higher and sending some into cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

JPMorgan Expects China Q1 GDP To Drop To 1%, Crash To -4% If Coronavirus Is Not Contained

JPMorgan expected that China’s economy could shrink to 1 percent and possibly crash to -4 percent if the coronavirus threat is not contained in time. Economists, led by Joseph Lupton wrote that as the outbreak continues, they have made significant revisions on their activity forecasts for China, with knock-on effects across the globe.

CDC Prepares For Coronavirus ‘To Take A Foothold In The U.S.’

Thirteen U.S. cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed and health officials said they are preparing to change their response strategy in the likely event the dreaded disease takes “a foothold in the U.S.”

2 Nasty Traits Of This Coronavirus Typically Not Seen Together

Dr. Dena Grayson, who has years of training developing Ebola treatments, shares her concerns about this coronavirus.