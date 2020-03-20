American Casinos In Crisis As China Bans Tourism To Gambling Mecca Macau

52 SHARES Share Tweet Share

American casinos are in crisis as China bans tourism to gambling mecca Macau following two imported cases of the coronavirus in the city. Las Vegas strip. Image: Pixabay on Unsplash

U.S. gambling companies with a presence in Macau are facing a crisis as China bans tourism as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Macau increased its border restrictions after two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the region, barring visitors from all countries except mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan from entering.

The region had gone a month after the shutdown without any new confirmed cases of the viral disease until a businessman from Spain who arrived through Beijing followed by a female resident who traveled from London tested positive for the illness.

Some of the largest Las Vegas casino operators draw most of their revenue from Macau, where the Chinese government suspended all casino operations on Feb. 4 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Wynn Resorts derived about 75 percent of its total revenue from Macau over the past 12 months, according to FactSet, with some of the highest China exposure among its peers.

Las Vegas Sands draws 64 percent of its total revenue from its Macau operations, according to Barrons.

American casinos have their hands out, alongside the airline industry, asking Congress for emergency financial help as Las Vegas and other tourist destinations take a severe financial beating from the coronavirus outbreak.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America? To understand the question, we have to revisit Rev. Wright and Obama’s decision to bring on political disciples David Plouffe, Joe Biden and Eric Holder.

U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International recently said visits to Macau were not rebounding even after its casinos were allowed to reopen, and the new travel ban would hurt earnings further.

Casinos in Macau lost a ton of revenue in February https://t.co/v2STQZcj7Q — Bloomberg (@business) March 1, 2020

Usually, casinos in Macau have colorful lights and numerous guests, but this photo of Casino Lisboa shared by an overseas Filipino worker shows otherwise.



“For the longest time, first time na patay ang mga ilaw ng Casino Lisboa,” uploader Jeppoy Delgado said. pic.twitter.com/L2yYeStwsk — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 11, 2020