An unemployed Florida man was arrested on felony charges for allegedly stealing a single roll of toilet paper worth $1 from a neighbor’s unlocked vehicle. Safraz Shadeek Shakoor is being held on a $5,000 bond. Photo: Pinellas County Police

An unemployed Florida man was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and held on a $5,000 bond for stealing a single roll of toilet paper from a neighbor’s unlocked vehicle.

Safraz Shadeek Shakoor had a roll of Smart & Simple toilet paper in his hoodie pocket when cops confronted him after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. He had taken a single roll from a six-pack inside a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. The incident was recorded on a home surveillance camera, according to New York Daily News.

Shakoor’s arrest made national news at a time when consumers are experiencing shortages of household items during the growing coronavirus crisis. Anyone who has tried to buy toilet paper knows it’s in scarce supply. There has been a rush on it at grocery stores, with consumers hoarding the common household item driven by fear that grocery store deliveries will be affected by workforce shortages.

Amazon also announced it is running out of toilet paper and prices are rising.

Shakoor faces a third-degree felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years, Heavy reported. Under Florida law, breaking into an unoccupied vehicle with the intent of committing a crime inside the vehicle is a third-degree felony.

A citizen of Guyana in South America, Shakoor has been arrested before, according to the arrest affidavit, but his other offenses likely did not garner national attention.

Layoffs and unemployment are surging across the U.S. as closures continue. The U.S. unemployment rate could reach close to 20 percent from its recent level of 3.5 percent, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned lawmakers, according to the Washington Post.