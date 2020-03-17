Kamala Harris Blasted For Suggesting $500 COVID-19 Bailout Bags Of Helicopter Money, Lower Than Republicans

Written by Dana Sanchez

Sen. Kamala Harris was blasted on Twitter for suggesting $500 COVID-19 bailout bags of helicopter money — lower than Republicans. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris ended her presidential run on Dec. 3, 2019. Harris listens to a question at a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H., Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

In late 2018, Sen. Kamala Harris of California proposed a piece of legislation called the LIFT the Middle Class Act to give working families up to $500 a month — up to $6,000 a year — in tax credits. Harris talked about her proposal when she campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination. She dropped out of the race on Dec. 3, 2019.

According to one survey, 57 percent of Americans do not have enough cash to cover a $500 unexpected expense such as a medical bill, or child care expense could lead to a financial emergency, Harris said in a press release announcing the LIFT proposal.

In the hopes of stopping the economic freefall caused by the coronavirus, the Trump administration said Tuesday it supports sending direct cash payments to Americans in the next two weeks — part of an $850 billion economic stimulus package shaping up in Washington, D.C.

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday at a press conference. “And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

Some lawmakers, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have discussed sending direct cash payments of $1,000 to Americans, something Romney discussed with Mnuchin Monday night, according to the Washington Post.

“We need it now more than ever,” Harris tweeted Tuesday, referring to the LIFT Act. “We cannot ignore the strain that emergency situations like the coronavirus pandemic put on many families who are already living paycheck to paycheck.”

Her tweet prompted criticism on Twitter. “How did we go from Republican Mitt Romney suggesting $1,000 to the supposedly ‘progressive’ Democrat Kamala Harris suggesting $500?” @rtyson82 tweeted.

“Mitt Romney wasn’t talking bout per month tho,” @RaeTheMartian responded.

“She’s an ill-informed opportunist bucking for VP,” @mediamary1 tweeted.

“And too be honest a 1,000 really ain’t shit,” @kevin44316836 tweeted.

Benjamin Dixon agreed that $1,000 was not enough.

“Can we get some serious leaders on this? No less than $2000/m with a moratorium on all cost of living expenses. That $2000 should be for consumption: food, necessities, and even entertainment.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he anticipated “urgent talks” later Tuesday with Mnuchin on the emerging package. McConnell said it should provide direct aid to workers and families, help for the overall economy, especially small businesses, and more help for public health and medical personnel.

“It’s my intention that the Senate will not adjourn until we have passed significant and bold new steps above and beyond what the House has passed to help our strong nation and our strong underlying economy weather this storm,” McConnell said.

