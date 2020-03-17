Texas Author Shea Serrano Raises $10K+ On Twitter For People Facing Financial Hardship During Coronavirus Pandemic

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

69 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Best-selling author Shea Serrano raised over $10,000 on Twitter and inspired his followers to help cancel each other’s debts amid the coronavirus. Photo Courtesy of Twitter.

Best-selling author Shea Serrano wants all the coronavirus smoke – when it comes to helping those burdened by bills that is. The writer who penned “The Rap Year Book” in 2015 took to Twitter to use his platform to assist people who COVID-19 is hitting particularly hard economically. He raised over $10,000 and inspired his followers to help cancel each other’s debts, reported the New York Times.

With a following of over 346,000, Serrano told the Times he knew he had to do something.

“I knew as soon as they started closing stuff down, we were going to do something,” Serrano said. “I’m acutely aware what it means if someone loses even one shift. If you’re making $7 an hour and you’re not going to get $56, that screws up a lot of stuff.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

On March 13, Serrano tweeted what rapidly became a feed that restored some users’ faith in humanity.

“f*** coronavirus … who has a bill coming up that they’re not sure they’re gonna be able to pay … send me your bill and your venmo,” Serrano wrote.

It didn’t take long for his followers and others on Twitter to go from sending serrano donations to distribute to others, to sending money to total strangers who’d shared their stories.

An update: Thanks to a my best friend here and some total strangers with huge hearts, I have $175 towards my bills. I can’t express my gratitude. Definitely a big step I’m the right direction.

Such kindness and generosity of spirit all around us. 🙏🏼🙏🏼💗💗 — 💗BohoGirlResists💗 (@KikiAdine) March 17, 2020

Writer Aimee Bender helped a user identified as Adrie Rose with a bill after Rose posted she was laid off in an email.

Adrie, I'll contribute something– send along Venmo? — Aimee Bender (@AimeeBender) March 13, 2020

Though Serrano was able to verify the $10,000-plus he received via Venmo and CashApp to help others, he estimated people had given more than $20,000 based on the direct donations to each other.

yeah definitely — the $10K is just the money i can give an accurate number on cuz it’s come through my accounts — i’m sure it’s at least another $5K to $10K in additional giving from others directly — the team always steps up in a crisis https://t.co/19izja7xyO — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 15, 2020

Despite being advised to self-isolate, Serrano believes we can still help each other amid this world-wide coronavirus pandemic. Instead of focusing on the downside of the virus, Serrano advised to focus on doing something positive.

“There’s nothing I can do about this thing besides keeping my family inside the house for the next two weeks,” Serrano said. “For those two hours we were doing it, you got to not think about the crappy part of everything for a bit and think about — there’s not going to be good coming out of it, but we can do good.”

@SheaSerrano you inspired me to raise money from my friends, buy from local businesses and give to people in need who are in the gig, retail & hospitality industry here in Central NY. We raised a couple hundred in just a few hours!



👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/1PYTa8fXf1 — Ian Phillips (@Ian_CNY) March 15, 2020