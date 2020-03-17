MAGA Millennials Hit The Beach In Florida, May Become ‘Super Spreaders’ Of Deadly COVID-19 Virus

Written by Ann Brown

MAGA millennials hit the beaches in Florida despite the coronavirus outbreak. They may become “super spreaders” of the deadly COVID-19 virus. A group of spring breakers from Alberta, Canada, soak up the sun in Cancun, Mexico, March 14, 2006. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Even the deadly coronavirus can’t keep MAGA millennials off Florida beaches for spring break. Most of the beaches in Sunshine State, such as Clearwater Beach, have seen massive crowds during the pandemic.

State officials, however, have been encouraging social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus. President Donald Trump just announced a set of guidelines that he said Americans should follow to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, including avoiding social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people.

Destinations across the world are losing money over the cancelation of Spring Break festivities due to coronavirus. College students have canceled international travel to such destinations as Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The closure of Disney’s Orlando parks came at the height of spring break, when millions of visitors from across the eastern U.S. normally generate more than $600 million in sales tax revenue for Florida, Politico reported.

College students rushed to Florida beaches — at least while they remained open.

WFTS-TV reporter Sarah Hollenbeck shared photos of crowds of college-age beachgoers sitting close to each other. She tweeted: “BUSY BEACH! This is what @MyClearwater Beach looks like right now as spring break crowds flock to the sand.”

Even though Trump has declared a pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said it is up to local communities to decide if they would restrict access to beaches, Fox News reported.

“There are people everywhere,” a concession attendant Holly Leonard told FOX13 in Treasure Island, Fla. “The parking lot has been full since 9:30 this morning so it doesn’t seem like people are doing too much to avoid being out in public.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced that Miami Beach will be partially closing its beach.

“We can’t become a Petri dish for a very dangerous virus,” he said.

“The reason we did this was to send a message out: spring break is over,” Gelber told reporters.

BUSY BEACH! This is what @MyClearwater Beach looks like right now as spring break crowds flock to the sand. #Clearwater leaders haven’t decided if they should add a curfew or close beaches but they may vote on measures related to the #coronavirus this Thursday. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/jGoxQdYJg5 — Sarah J. Hollenbeck (@SarahHollenbeck) March 16, 2020

