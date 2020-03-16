African Countries Impose Travel Restrictions On Hardest-Hit Countries Including The U.S. To Control Virus Spread

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

65 SHARES Share Tweet Share

African countries have imposed travel restrictions on the hardest-hit countries including the U.S., the U.K., and Italy to control the spread of the virus. A man wearing a face mask walks at the Yaba Mainland hospital where an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on Tuesday from Milan on a business trip, the first case of the COVID-19 virus is being treated in Lagos Nigeria Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Image: AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba

As Africa battles the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading across the globe, some African countries have issued travel restrictions on countries that have been hardest hit by the virus.

There are fewer than 400 confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, with the virus now present in at least 25 of the continent’s 54 countries. Globally, there have been more than 170,000 people infected resulting in more than 6,500 deaths.

In an effort to keep the COVID-19 virus from spreading, African countries have been proactive in closing schools, outlawing large gatherings and restricting travel from countries that have been heavily affected by the coronavirus, according to TheIntercept.

South Africa, which had 61 confirmed cases of the virus on March 15, has banned people from hard-hit countries including the U.S., the U.K., Italy, Spain, Germany, China, South Korea, and Iran from entering the country, Timeslive reports.

The visas of citizens from high-risk countries will also be revoked.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster and issued a sweeping set of measures on March 15 that includes school shutdowns, port closures and bans on gatherings of more than 100 people.

“We have decided to take urgent and drastic measures to manage the disease, protect the people of our country and reduce the impact of the virus on our society and on our economy,” the South African president said in a nationally televised address.

Ghana, which has reported six cases of the disease, has also banned travel to Ghana from any country that has more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to PremiumTimes.

That would include all of the countries listed previously, as cases there are in the thousands, plus many others including France, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

Kenya has also imposed a blanket ban on travelers from countries that have confirmed cases of the coronavirus after discovering the East African country’s first confirmed case on March 14.

The Democratic Republic of Congo imposed strict quarantine measures on foreigners arriving in the country from Italy, France, China, and Germany.

Mauritania, Tunisia, Rwanda, Uganda, and Mali have also imposed quarantine measures for travelers arriving from Europe.

When West Africa suffered from a major Ebola crisis from 2014-2016, many airlines cut flights to Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone with the U.S. banning travelers from the region.

Now, with the majority of the confirmed cases in Africa being imported from Western countries, Africans are hopeful that a ban on travel from those countries will help to keep the virus at bay.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America? To understand the question, we have to revisit Rev. Wright and Obama’s decision to bring on political disciples David Plouffe, Joe Biden and Eric Holder.

Experts consider the African continent to be at high risk for the spread of the coronavirus due to its relatively weak health systems in some countries, SCMP reports.

Global health officials and researchers are concerned that coronavirus cases might be going undetected in some countries that are considered at high risk of an outbreak but are reporting fewer cases than expected, or none at all, according to VOA.

SA President Cyril Ramaphosa announces coronavirus measures



*Travel ban for incoming visitors from high-risk countries

*School closures

*Public gathering ban (100+)

* All non-essential travel for govt outside of the country is prohibited#SouthAfrica #Ramaphosa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/l15Pzt4nQc — Povo News (@povonewstv) March 15, 2020

Kenyan President Uhuru has announced the following measures after recording a third coronavirus infection today



*Travel ban on all countries with #COVID19 cases

*All learning institutions to close

*Remote working recommended for all workers



#Kenya #CoronaVirus #UhuruKenyatta pic.twitter.com/ZLqc6yfGkl — Povo News (@povonewstv) March 15, 2020