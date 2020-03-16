‘We’re Hustlers’: Amid Coronavirus Fears, This Couple Has Made More Than $100,000 Reselling Lysol Wipes

Written by Ann Brown

65 SHARES Share Tweet Share

‘We’re hustlers’: Amid coronavirus fears, this Canadian couple has made more than $100,000 reselling Lysol wipes and other items online. Photo by 🇨🇭 Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum on Unsplash

Supply and demand. This is the economic model a Canadian couple definitely subscribes to. The self-described hustlers reportedly made $100,000 CAD (around $72,000 US) purchasing large quantities of Lysol disinfectant wipes and then reselling them at much higher prices on Amazon, taking advantage of the public’s panic over the coronavirus pandemic.

Manny Ranga, 38, and his wife, Violeta Perez, 37, stocked up on wipes from various local Costco outlets in Vancouver, Canada, and sold them for more than four times the amount online, according to The Toronto Star.

The couple allegedly sold a $14.50 US package of wipes for around $64.50.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

“It’s a big opportunity with all these products,” Ranga told the newspaper. “I’ve got to pay the bills. With a regular job, I won’t be making this money…I know it won’t last forever.”

The couple, who are real estate developers, came up with the idea after going shopping for themselves. When a woman stopped them in the parking lot and offered to pay double for their cleaning supplies they realized they could do this online.

“Everything we do, we’re in the moment,” Perez told The Toronto Star. “We’re hustlers.”

The couple was said to be trading on Amazon’s marketplace platform under the name “Violeta & Sons trading ltd,” Newsweek reported.

Now Amazon has cracked down on the pair and suspended their account, Fox News reported.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan said at a news conference that he found it “offensive” that people were using the coronavirus pandemic to hoard and resell supplies online.

Ranga said he objected to the way he and his wife were portrayed in the media.

Canada, you have ice floes. Use them.



RT @mathewi: A couple in Vancouver have spent $70,000 buying all the disinfectant wipes at multiple Costco outlets and selling them for up to four times as much on Amazon https://t.co/KJmtUBGW38 — Mike Krumrei (@MikeKrumrei) March 14, 2020