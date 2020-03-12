Byron Allen Puts In $8.5B All-Cash Bid To Acquire Tegna

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

43 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Byron Allen puts in $8.5B all-cash bid to acquire Tegna, one of the largest owners of broadcast television stations, at a rate of $20 per share. In this photo, Allen, CEO and Chairman of Entertainment Studios, seen at Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures “47 Meters Down” Los Angeles Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures/AP Images)

After purchasing 11 TV stations last month, media mogul Byron Allen isn’t slowing down on his quest for his company to become the biggest broadcast TV group in the country. The owner of Entertainment Studios Networks and Allen Media Group made an $8.5 billion all-cash offer to purchase Tegna, Deadline reported.

At a rate of $20 per share, Allen’s company is said to be one of three vying for the acquisition. Its competitors are Gray Television and Apollo Global Management.

Allen Media Group already owns 15 stations including The Weather Channel, The Grio and the Fox Regional Sports Networks, which Allen purchased with partner Sinclair.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Allen’s latest bid for Tegna is not a surprise given his promise to invest billions into acquiring top-tier TV stations after his February purchase of the 11 stations.

“Over the past six months we’ve invested nearly $500 million to acquire best-in-class, top-tier, broadcast network affiliates,” Allen said, according to The Grio. “We plan to invest approximately $10 billion to acquire ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox television stations over the next three years with the goal of being one of the largest broadcast television groups in America.”

RELATED: 5 Important Business Mogul Lessons From Byron Allen

Tegna, formerly known as Gannett, is one of the largest owners of television stations in America. Like most companies, it stocks has recently been plagued by losses due to coronavirus fears. According to the Los Angeles Times, Byron’s offer includes debt.

Based in Tysons, Va., Tegna has not confirmed the reports, with a spokesperson saying “Tegna’s policy is not to comment on market rumors.”

Where'd . . . where did Byron Allen get $8.5 billion? If he buys the TV group formerly known as Gannett and now TEGNA, that's wild. It also makes him even more of a legit mogul. https://t.co/U9vJ3ZdVal — Jeff Harris (@nemalki) March 12, 2020

.@theGrio founder Byron Allen making moves. Let's see how this ends up.https://t.co/bUxi7kSiTd — Unstripped Voice (@UnstrippedVoice) March 12, 2020

Byron ain't playing out here.. does that say "all cash offer… 8.5B"



Dammmmnnnhttps://t.co/KBJFm3bga5 — Darnell_Lynch (@Darnell_Lynch) March 12, 2020