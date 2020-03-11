Atlanta-Area Waffle House Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Written by Ann Brown

An Atlanta-area Waffle House employee has tested positive for coronavirus. The other employees have been placed on self-quarantine and the store closed.

The 12 employees who worked at the same Waffle House in Canton are now under self-quarantine and the store has been closed, WSB-TV reported. None of those employees have shown symptoms of the illness so far.

According to the Waffle House, the sick employee worked at the store for one day during the last two weeks, on March 1.

Since the coronavirus confirmation, the company began implementing enhanced sanitization measures at all of its other stores, WSB reported.

Waffle House also said it worked closely with the Cherokee County Health Department when the positive COVID-19 test was diagnosed.

“We continue to work with state and local health department personnel for guidance,” said Njeri Boss, director of Waffle House public relations. “Our main concern has been, and will continue to be, the safety of our associates and customers.”

According to Waffle House, this is the only COVID-19 issue so far at any of their locations, CBS 46 reported.

Cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. continue to grow, sparking worries and panic nationwide. “U.S. officials are racing to implement new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, which has killed at least 32 people in the country and sickened more than 1,000. Multiple states have declared a state of emergency to help free up resources to fight the virus,” CBS News reported.’

Prior to the Waffle House case, there were six confirmed cases and 11 presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Georgia.

