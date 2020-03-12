Young People Capitalize On Cheap Coronavirus Flights: ‘If I Die, I Die’

Young people are capitalizing on cheap coronavirus flights as fear from the spread of COVID-19 hits the airline industry, forcing carriers to cut prices. Ground staff members give information to passengers at the Rome Leonardo da Vinci international airport, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Image: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Millennials are capitalizing on cheap air tickets and hotel rates as people around the world cancel their trips because of fears of the new coronavirus.

Young Americans like 20-year-old Ashley Henkel from California’s Central Valley are taking advantage of the low rate and ignoring the imminent viral threat to travel this summer to Vancouver, New York City and Portland, Oregon, according to NBC News.

Increased cases of coronavirus outside of China in recent weeks have crippled the hospitality and travel industry with flight schedules being scaled-down and airline stocks plunging, forcing carriers to cut prices to entice high-risk high-reward travelers like Henkel.

These cheap deals have put air travel within reach for people who usually would not be able to fly.

“I feel like if the coronavirus would get even more serious and like wipe out a large amount of people, I might as well be somewhere having fun,” Henkel told NBC News in a message.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected 130,000 people in 115 countries has nearly shut down global travel as the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic, raising its status to the highest ever alert in recent history.

United Airlines said it will lose money this quarter, and Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said the outbreak is a more serious challenge for the industry than the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Folks are out here gigglin' about cheap hotel and plane prices. There is a decent chance you're not coming back into America without a proper Quarantine. You're going to be on lockdown. In many cases, there is a lot of good information in the price of things. — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) March 9, 2020

Booked a flight for $65 to attend bible study in Jerusalem Sunday. — Pre K ❄️ (@stayfrea_) March 11, 2020