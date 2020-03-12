Fatal Stabbing Of 18-Year-Old Nia Wilson At BART Station Was Deliberate, Prosecutor Says

56 SHARES Share Tweet Share

The fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at a BART station was deliberate, a prosecutor said. The perpetrator was convicted of first-degree murder. A photo of Nia Wilson, right, is displayed at a news conference next to her sister Letifah Wilson, from left, mother Alicia Grayson, father Ansar El Muhammad and sister Tashiya Wilson in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Image: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Oakland in July 2018 by a California man with a history of violence and mental illness was deliberate, the prosecutor said as the suspect was convicted of first-degree murder.

Nia Wilson and her 26-year-old sister Lahtifa Wilson were transferring at the MacArthur station when John Cowell allegedly walked up and stabbed both of them, according to police.

Jurors deliberated for a couple of hours and found Cowell had premeditated the stabbing and murder of Nia Wilson by lying in wait, concealing his intent and then killing her by taking her by surprise.

“He took that little girl’s life,” deputy district attorney Butch Ford told the jury in closing arguments.

Cowell, who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. He had previously been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

“I’m not disputing that he has some sort of mental health issue but I’m disputing that it played a role in the stabbing,” Ford said.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America? To understand the question, we have to revisit Rev. Wright and Obama’s decision to bring on political disciples David Plouffe, Joe Biden and Eric Holder.

Ford alleged that Cowell didn’t attack the Wilson sisters on the train because he wouldn’t have had a chance to flee quickly but instead waited to attack them when they changed trains at the MacArthur station.

Ford said, “He attacks them when they’re most vulnerable. He knew what he was doing.”

Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of Oakland teen Nia Wilson at BART Station.https://t.co/rb9pQAib33 pic.twitter.com/6zuingXfrT — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) March 12, 2020

Today, a jury found defendant John Lee Cowell guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year old Nia Wilson.



An essay on how this act—the unprovoked stabbing of two black women by a white man in America—was never "random."https://t.co/Ot4gXHyttV — KQED Arts & Culture (@KQEDarts) March 11, 2020