Indicted Alabama Sheriff Fakes Coronavirus To Delay Trial

Written by Ann Brown

34 SHARES Share Tweet Share

An indicted Alabama sheriff is accused of faking a coronavirus diagnosis to delay his trial for felony theft charges. A judge slammed the false claims. Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely holds a press conference July 9, 2008 at the scene of a fatal plane crash at Swan Creek Management Area in Limestone County. A student pilot and his instructor died Wednesday when their small plane crashed into Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area in southern Limestone County, Sheriff Mike Blakely said. (AP Photo/ News Courier, Kim Rynders)

An Alabama sheriff thought it would be a good idea to claim that he had tested positive for the coronavirus so that he could delay his trial on felony theft charges.

The sheriff was indicted and scheduled to stand trial but his attorneys sought a delay, claiming their client was hospitalized with coronavirus.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against Lebron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

After the Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s attorneys made the claim in a filing, the claim was proved false at a rare Saturday hearing. Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins slammed the defense for making false claims that could cause public panic, the News Courier of Athens reported.

“I don’t know what your tactic is, but it’s condemned by the court,” Tompkins said. “And the court won’t tolerate it.”

Instead of the coronavirus, records show that Blakely had been hospitalized with a respiratory problem. He was not even tested for the COVID-19.

Dr. Maria Onoya was called to testify during the hearing and said that Blakely was tested for several things, including influenza and walking pneumonia, but the results came back negative.

Blakely, 69, has been sheriff for 36 years. He was indicted in 2019 on multiple felony counts and one misdemeanor after allegedly stealing campaign donations, using his position as sheriff to obtain interest-free loans and soliciting money from employees, The New York Daily News reported.

Blakely’s defense lawyer, Robert Tuten, said he was mistaken about the sheriff’s health problem and wasn’t “trying to pull a fast one.”

“There are apparently several different kinds of coronaviruses, but all we had to go on was what we knew at that moment,” Tuten said.

While the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has risen to more than 1,000, so far there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

Alabama sheriff accused of theft attempts to delay trial with false #coronavirus claim https://t.co/eZaMstbAdF Attorneys for Alabama sheriff Mike Blakely attempted to delay his trial by falsely claiming he was being tested for the illness caused by a new coronavirus — moonbreeze (@moonbreeze2) March 9, 2020