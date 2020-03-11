Cory Booker: Jim Clyburn Calls Joe Biden An ‘Honorary Black Man’

Written by Ann Brown

According to Sen. Cory Booker, South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn has called Democratic front runner Joe Biden an “honorary Black man.” House Majority Whip, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., greets Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, as he endorses him in North Charleston, S.C., Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Some Black people liked to refer to former President Bill Clinton as the first Black president. Now it seems Congressman Jim Clyburn had called former VP Joe Biden an “honorary Black man,” according to Sen. Cory Booker.

Not too many people are pleased about it. Political commentator and #ADOS co-founder Yvette Carnell tweeted, “I don’t know if @WhipClyburn knows that chattel slavery is officially over, ol shoe shine Negro! There are no honorary Black people. And if there were, it wouldn’t be a man who designed the laws that warehoused Black men in prisons. An embarrassment … #ADOS”

Clyburn reportedly made the comment at a recent Congressional Black Caucus meeting.

“Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) reportedly told people attending a Joe Biden fundraiser in Detroit Monday night that he had heard Majority Whip Jim Clyburn refer to Biden as an ‘honorary Black man’ at a recent Congressional Black Caucus meeting,” The Grio reported.

No word from the South Carolina congressman on whether he actually did call Biden an “honorary Black man” or what led to Biden getting this distinction.

Trump too has also been called America’s “first Black president.” Ex-NFL player Jack Brewer made the comment during a roundtable discussion with the president at the White House that included Trump supporters from the African-American community.

