Black Parents In Memphis Are Taking Extra Precautions as COVID-19 Spreads

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

As cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 increase in the U.S. and fears spread, Black parents in Memphis are taking no chances. Photo Courtesy of YouTube.

One of the things that make Black people special is our innate flair for the dramatic! When it comes to the coronavirus, the same sentiment applies. As cases of COVID-19 increase in the U.S. and fears spread, Black parents in Memphis are taking no chances.

In a report by Fox13 Memphis, one auntie wrapped herself in plastic bags when she went to pick her nephew up from his school. He attended Treadwell Middle School, where an employee had exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Annie Jones was plastic-laden from her head to her feet upon arrival. A clip from Fox13 shows she also wore a face mask.

““They ain’t giving us no up to date what’s going on. We don’t know,” Jones told Fox13 Memphis.

According to the Daily Memphian, the infected patient is improving, but over 100 people – including the employee of the Shelby County Schools – came into contact with them.

However, the school employee is not sick, but rather taking precautionary measures, according to reports.

It’s a distinction that doesn’t ease fears as Fox13 also reported seeing one parent spraying a student with what they deemed some sort of disinfectant spray.

Right now, Tennessee has 7 confirmed cases of coronavirus. But these parents at a school where an employee MAY have come into contact with a patient aren't taking any chances.https://t.co/v8bEMYRLrB#MorningBlend10 — Keristen Holmes (@keristen_holmes) March 11, 2020

This is top notch. Take a moment and have a watch. https://t.co/fcFPL6zEfZ — davideblair (@davideblair) March 11, 2020