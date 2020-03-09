How To Grow Your Twitter Following

Former heavyweight boxer and author Ed Latimore explains how he grew his Twitter following to beyond 80,000 followers without paying for retweets. Photo by Jopwell from Pexels

I’ve got more than 100,000 followers. I follow fewer than 1,000 people back. I gain 3,000 new followers and do 20 million+ impressions per month. Read on to learn how.

Everyone wants to know “How do I grow my Twitter following?”, but there’s a lot of bad information out there.

Some of the people teaching how to grow your Twitter following are con-artists and liars.

But this article is the real deal. I’ve got more than 85,000 followers and I do 20 million impressions a month. Today you will learn the strategies I use to grow my twitter following.

How to grow your Twitter following, the old-fashioned way

In December 2016, I hit 10,000 followers. That took about 18 months of serious tweeting.

In December 2017, I had 30,000 followers. Now I have 85,000 followers on Twitter.

My Twitter account has steadily grown because of the powerful methods I use. In this article, I will teach you how to grow your twitter following using them.

Popular Twitter terms:

Twitter Impressions: Number of people who see your tweets

Twitter Engagements: Number of people who like, retweet, or comment on your tweet

Twitter Followers: Number of people who add to your follower count

Some Bad Advice For Growing Twitter – This Is Wrong

I don’t pay for retweets.

I don’t ask people to follow me.

I don’t ask for shoutouts or form connections in the direct messages.

These are fine methods for building a following and I have nothing against them, but I have grown my account organically and without financial assistance.

In the screenshot above, notice that I’m only following 588 people. A year later, I think I’m only following 677 people. This is important.

My account is not a “follow back” account. I’m not going to “pay” for your Twitter support by following you in return.

“Follow back” is a popular method for building a large following. This is when you follow an account with the hope that they follow back.

These accounts follow the people who follow them. Your following is built by being a follower of someone else, you have no value and your numbers are worthless.

Let’s get down to how to grow your twitter following. These are solid tips for increasing your numbers and getting a huge influence.

Have a clear theme

You have to add value. There are millions of accounts online and billions of people in the world.

Most of these accounts are just stupid opinions. If your twitter account focuses on a theme or issue, you’re giving value.

It doesn’t matter what the theme of your twitter account is. There are huge accounts for every group and interest.

The theme of my twitter account is self-improvement and self-sufficiency. I express this primarily via tweets about boxing, math, and people.

My tweets aren’t idle complaints, observations, or reflections on my feelings. My 280 characters stay on the theme.

Delete old tweets

This is a tactical idea for passive self-promotion.

Your account needs to appear consistent. Delete off-topic tweets. After a day of no replies or retweets, delete it.

A consistent twitter is a resource worth following.

When people see that you don’t have thousands of tweets archived, your account looks ordered. I use this program to track delete my tweets.

Aim to have fewer tweets archived than your follower count. The lower you can make this ratio, the better.

Think of twitter as a showcase for your thoughts: Only the best stuff should be on display.

Be authentic and transparent

If you build a twitter account supporting Trump, you better be a huge Trump supporter.

This is true if you build an account about social justice, white supremacy, sales, or art.

You don’t have to be public—two of the most authentic accounts I follow are anonymous. But you must absolutely have to live the life you build your twitter theme around.

You can’t have an account about healthy eating if you’re a fat ass. You’d have more success with fat acceptance account.

Whatever your theme is, you have to live it.

Even if you’re anonymous, your tweets will show authenticity. Authenticity is attractive and powerful because, by definition, it is impossible to fake.

“I am completely transparent in my book and twitter”

Always add value

Many fresh accounts make this mistake.

They read a tweet or an article that they really like. I know they really like it because they retweet it.

The end. This level of effort is unacceptable.

Anyone can retweet what they see. To inspire engagement, you need to add value to the things you retweet. I like to quote an important line or give a glowing recommendation when I retweet.

Some tweets stand alone and simply require a retweet. However, this won’t cause people to see the value that YOU can add.

I regularly quote the best line from the article before I share it. It works wonders for the article’s exposure. I’m always trying to help.

Make your bio great

I almost wrote “Good”, but this article is about growing your twitter following.

A “good bio” is the twitter equivalent of a “nice guy.” No one hates the nice guy, but no one loves him either. He barely makes an impression. He is completely forgettable.

You want people to LOVE your bio. Or you want people to HATE your bio. The thing you don’t want them to do is forget it.

You don’t want your bio to be the equivalent of a “nice guy”.

A “great bio” mentions extraordinary things about yourself. A great bio shows what makes you stand out. A simple test of a great bio is this:

Will people remember what I’m about if they come across my tweet scrolling through their timeline? They won’t remember word-for-word, but they should be able summon an idea of your bio presentation.

Get creative, keep it within the theme, and be exceptional. Be honest and authentic.

Your bio is great if you think it’d be a great tagline for a resume or a dating profile.

Hone your writing skills

Twitter is a platform that rewards writing skill. The only way to improve a skill is practice.

There’s a reason why so many big accounts have blogs.

It’s not because blogging gives you great content to share. That helps, but the real benefit is that it forces you to exercise your writing muscle.

As long as you are getting better, your ability to put a message in 280 characters will improve.

If you tweet high quality messages, more people will follow you.

Choose your battles wisely

Trolls can be an excellent source of followers.

You won’t pick off many of their followers. However, your followers will see you battle on an issue they resonate with.

This is the benefit of trolls. Trolls make your followers more engaged. Engaged followers recruit more followers.

The bad part of trolls is that they force polarization.

A polarized account isn’t a bad thing, but it will niche you down.

My theme of self-improvement and self-sufficiency is great, but if I get into political spats I will divide.

Some people will agree with my views on #blacklivesmatter or Donald Trump. Some won’t and will unfollow me. Generally speaking, polarization is a good thing.

Here my formula for engaging twitter trolls

If the troll has less than 500 followers, I don’t even bother to respond. If they have less than 1000, I respond to the troll but won’t retweet. If they have more followers than this, I fully engage.

Well-chosen battles can net you quite a bit of followers. Poorly chosen battles will lose you quite a few.

Also, beware of getting reported.

Your account is useless if it gets suspended. I’ve seen more than a few people lose significant revenue because they got banned from Twitter.

This is how to use social media instead of letting social media use you.

Be patient. Do the work

When I started building my twitter following, I tried to pay someone to handle it for me.

I got a little over 1000 followers but I also ended up following 1200 people.

Many of these people were “follow back” accounts. That’s because he put my account on an automatic follower program that randomly followed people, hope that some follow back.

After 2 weeks of my phone buzzing with notifications, I unfollowed all of those nonsense accounts, fired the guy, and started doing the work.

Realize this: unless you are a celebrity, building a following takes time. It takes effort.

It’s like growing a garden. Each tweet is a seed with the potential to bear the delicious fruit known as a “follower”. You can’t rush the process.

Have something to say

You must have something worth saying.

It doesn’t have to focus on how to be a better person. It could be about traveling, racism or cooking. No matter what, you need to add something worthwhile to the discussion.

Offer a unique perspective—whether through substance or style—on the theme you select.

You can have a big account as a hater, but you need to be a unique brand of hater. Otherwise, you’re just a rip-off. No one likes a copycat because copycats lack authenticity and they haven’t done the work.

Tweets so dope you have to snort them!

Let’s be real. Right now, you’re struggling on Twitter

Your follower count is at a standstill or worse, you’re losing them

No one retweets your stuff

You’re 1 suspension away from losing your account and being forced to start over

Even though you see accounts of regular people having big growth and massive success, you think this “Twitter thing” just ain’t worth it.

The thing is, there’s no better platform for making connections, generating traffic, and getting paid.

In it, I give you the real game on how to grow your following organically, without resorting to cheap tactics that don’t actually work. I show you exactly how to:

Make people share your tweets, even if they disagree

Be polarizing without trolling

How to make any topic highly engaging and addictive

If you wanna know more, check out what people are saying about Engagement Is The New Cocaine.

This article was originally published on EdLatimore.com. It is reposted here with the permission of the author, Ed Latimore, a former heavyweight boxer, B.A. physics, Amazon bestselling author, speaker and Army veteran. Read the original.