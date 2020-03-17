Asia And U.S. COVID-19 Mask Divergence: What Explains Differences In Advice On The Public Wearing N95 Masks?

Asia and U.S. COVID-19 mask divergence: What explains the differences in advice on the public wearing N95 masks to protect against the coronavirus? Foreign diplomats wearing face masks attend a briefing by South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Korea, at the foreign ministry in Seoul Friday, March 6, 2020. Image: Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP

As the COVID-19 epidemic spread across countries a debate arose about whether wearing masks really helps to prevent infections.

While in the U.S. the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people on the appropriate instances to wear the N95 mask, in China people were being advised to wear a mask at all times.

The new coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has spread throughout the world, has prompted people to buy medical face masks in the hopes of preventing infection.

Mask-wearers are even proudly posting pictures under #flumask on Instagram.

The coronavirus has been responsible for more than 7,400 deaths worldwide along with more than 186,000 infections.

Initially, U.S. experts said wearing face masks would not be effective largely because, according to public health workers, there was no sustained person-to-person transmission of the new coronavirus in the country.

The CDC also issued guidelines on two different kinds of face masks — surgical masks and N95 respirators — which are commonly worn by healthcare professionals and those who are already sick.

“It’s not foolproof, but it does keep you from coughing out infectious particles with any respiratory virus,” Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine, told TIME.

In China, wearing a face mask was mandatory in at least two provinces and the government there insisted early on in the epidemic that millions of residents wear protective face masks when they go out in public.

The difference in strategy has helped cut down COVID-19 infection cases in China.

Suggesting people not wear face mask is seriously misleading. All of the Chinese experts have advised people to wear face mask when in contact with others during time of epidemic and consider it one of the most effective measures. Please heed suggestion of Chinese experts. pic.twitter.com/xUxq11m7Bg — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) March 2, 2020

Many signs indicate that COVID-19 epidemic in the US could be seriously underestimated because of problems with testing. Underestimation means great risks for ordinary people. Suggest Americans take more precautions, and wear face mask when they go to indoor public places. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) March 2, 2020

COVID-19 has spread in Europe. Concept that healthy people don’t need to wear a face mask is endangering health of ordinary people in many European cities. It is hoped public health experts in Europe can have a serious discussion with Chinese experts, who advocate wearing mask. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) March 6, 2020