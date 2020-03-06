Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Friday 03.06 .2020

Joe Biden’s Colonizing Operative, Hilary Rosen, Claims Nina Turner Doesn’t Have Standing To Talk MLK

Not only are the Democratic candidates for president sparring but so are those around them. Nina Turner, the campaign co-chair for Sen. Bernie Sanders, recently got into a heated back-and-forth with Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen on CNN. It all started over words written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK).

Despite Confession Of Co-Defendant, Alabama Inmate Nathaniel Woods Executed

Did Alabama just execute an innocent man? Criminal justice advocates say yes. That man was Nathaniel Woods, 43, and he was executed on March 5th lethal injection shortly after 9 pm.

5 Things Malcolm X Said That Are Relevant Today About Sellout Negro Politicians

Civil Rights icon Malcolm X was always very wary of politicians, even Black politicians. And he warned the Black community to always hold their Black politicians accountable.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams And NYT’s Editorial Board Member Mara Gay Blasted For Bad Math On Air

It’s been that way since before data, analytics and market analysis were a part of the job, and “it may well be a lurking variable in the death of journalism’s institutions,” wrote Matt Waite, Pulitzer Prize-winning developer of PolitiFact.

As Home Loan Rates Drop Below 3 Percent, Mortgage Brokers Go On A Hiring Binge

U.S. interest rates have been on a roller coaster the past few years, hitting an all-time low this week and average 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dropping to 3.29 percent after almost reaching 5 percent at the end of 2018.