Swipe Right Into The Hospital: Popular Dating App Tinder Warns Users About Catching Deadly COVID-19 Virus

Written by Dana Sanchez

As they swipe through potential matches, Tinder users are being warned about the coronavirus. “Gonna need to wash a lot more than their hands after meeting someone on tinder,” one person tweeted. Photo: MMG

As they swipe through potential matches, users on the Tinder dating app are being warned about the dangers of the contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 with a pop-up that appears during the browse function.

Tinder offers advice consistent with the World Health Organization, Business Insider reported. This included frequent hand washing, avoiding touching your face, and “maintaining social distance in social gatherings.”

It’s more guidance than they’re getting from the U.S. government, one Tinder user pointed out.

“Thank you, @Tinder, for the coronavirus health warning. I have now seen more info from a dating app than I have from the government,” one person tweeted.

Originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has claimed 3,465 lives with 101,906 cases — most of them in China. The U.S. has 272 reported cases including 15 deaths, according to Worldometers.

The CDC recently removed information about how many people have been tested for COVID-19 from its website, The Verge reported.

Looking to distract attention away from the botched U.S. response to the growing public health crisis, President Donald Trump joked on Wednesday about the panic the coronavirus is causing. He blamed it on an “Obama rule” and congratulated himself for fixing the problem.

About 3.4 percent of reported COVID-19 patients around the world have died, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference. Chinese analysts reported a 2.3 percent mortality rate in confirmed or suspected cases. Patients older than 80 have a fatality rate of 14.8 percent. Patients age 70 to 79 years have an 8 percent fatality rate, according to Live Science.

“Tinder is a great place to meet new people,” a banner reads on the app. “While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important.”

One Tinder user questions why the announcement was needed on Tinder.

“Why is this a thing,” asked @elliedaisy11. “Tinder already makes me feel depressed I don’t need to feel anxious about this too?? Sounds insensitive af but I’m a bit over hearing about Coronavirus every second of the day. Life goes on!!”

Another social media user said there are more pressing things to worry about when dating.

“Gonna need to wash a lot more than their hands after meeting someone on tinder,” @hollyconroyx tweeted.



