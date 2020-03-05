Elizabeth Warren Ghosted Reparations Support. Now She’s Dropping Out

Written by Dana Sanchez

Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans to drop out of the presidential race, ending a run in which she was briefly a front-runner with policy plans aimed to pull the Democratic Party to the left. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., leaves the stage during a primary election night rally, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Eastern Market in Detroit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts plans to drop out of the presidential race today, ending a presidential run in which she was briefly a front-runner with “an avalanche of policy plans” that aimed to pull the Democratic Party to the left, New York Times reported.

A Democratic field that began with a record number of female, Black candidates and candidates of color has now become a contest of white men age 77 and up — former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., 77, and Mr. Sanders of Vermont, 78.

Warren entered the field on the attack against big money and proved that Sanders wasn’t the only candidate who could fund a credible presidential campaign without holding fundraisers.

Forty percent of Warren’s supporters chose Sen. Bernie Sanders as their second choice, and 16 percent chose Vice President Joe Biden, according to a tweet from Political Polls, a non-partisan group.

Early in her campaign, Warren called for a full-blown national conversation about reparations. However, the word “reparations” was missing when she first published her “Working Agenda For Black America”, which she described as “a work in progress”. In the agenda, Warren mentioned issues that disproportionately affect African Americans including maternal mortality, criminal justice reform, college and student debt, gun violence, and more.

Years before Warren announced her bid to run for president, she was thinking about reparations and asking questions.

Her questions took her to reparations authority and author Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of the groundbreaking 2014 Atlantic essay, “The Case for Reparations.”

Their meeting led Coates to conclude that Warren’s vocal support for reparations for slavery was more than just lip service in search of Black voter support.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts endorsed Warren. A longtime ally of her home state Senator, Pressley broke with three fellow first-term congresswomen — members of “The Squad” — who endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders.

On social media, some Warren fans called for her to endorse Sanders. Others anticipated she’d endorse Biden.

“Imagine being a Warren supporter and voting for Biden,” one tweeted. Another tweeted, “Something tells me calls have been made behind the scenes and she will endorse Biden but I hope I’m wrong. VP Warren??”

