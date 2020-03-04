Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chairwoman ‘Go To Hell’ On Fox News

Written by Dana Sanchez

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Donna Brazile presents the vanguard award at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Political analyst Donna Brazile lambasted RNC Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for suggesting the Democratic primary will be rigged against Bernie Sanders. Donna Brazile is seen at the 2019 Essence Festival, July 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Political analyst Donna Brazile gave a tongue lashing to Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel during a Fox News appearance for suggesting the Democratic primary will be “rigged” against Sen. Bernie Sanders.

McDaniels gave her GOP take on the Democratic race, saying that if Sanders picks up a huge proportion of delegates, it could lead to a brokered convention, that, she said, “will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote.”

That set Brazile off. “First of all, stay the hell out of our race,” Brazile said. “I get sick and tired of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process.”

Brazile went on to explain why Republicans are less than qualified to talk about the democratic process. “First of all, they don’t have a process,” Brazile said. “They are canceling primaries. They have winner-take-all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side.”

Brazile described McDaniels’ comments as “Russian talking points” designed to sew division, and called them stupid.

“For people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans is stupid,” Brazile said. “So Ronna, go to hell! This is not about—go to hell! I’m tired of it.”

McDaniel later tweeted that she’d “be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided.”

“Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home,” the RNC chair added.

A Democratic strategist, campaign manager and author, Brazile is a contributor on Fox News. She was formerly a CNN contributor before resigning in 2016. Brazile served as interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee in 2011, 2016 and 2017. She was the first African American woman to direct a major presidential campaign, acting as campaign manager for Al Gore in 2000.

Sanders took the top prize on Super Tuesday, winning in California, but former Vice President Joe Biden took the overall delegate lead after winning in states like Texas, Alabama and Virginia.

Biden’s surge on Tuesday surprised a lot of people. Sanders’ front-runner status took a hit after other candidates left the race earlier this week.

A brokered or contested convention could happen if no clear frontrunner emerges among the Democratic candidates. A small group of lobbyists and party officials could potentially choose the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election if the party fails to choose a nominee on the first round of delegate voting at the nominating convention. To win the party nomination, a candidate must secure 1,991 pledged delegates — a majority. With Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg no longer in the race, a brokered convention could be a less likely scenario.

Later on Tuesday, Brazile talked about her comments to the RNC chairwoman with Fox anchor Sandra Smith.

“We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee,

Brazile said. “If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that somehow or another Democrats are trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate — that’s stupid. I know what’s going on.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Republicans are scared of Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump, Brazile continued, and moved the conversation to foreign interference.

Republicans “need to be focusing on what we’re focusing on — the Democratic party — and that is preventing foreign interference in the election,” Brazile said. “Stop using Russian talking points Madam Chairwoman period.”

Then Brazile talked more about Trump’s divisive strategy. “We know that taking an incumbent president out of the oval office is going to be tough,” she said. “But Donald Trump needs to understand that the Democratic party is a party composed of Americans. Regardless of your political belief, we’re all American voters. I get tired of people saying we’re something else. I’m all about reconciliation. It is Lent. I’m trying to keep my karma but stop lying about the Democratic process. That’s all I’m saying.”