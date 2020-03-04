Black-Owned Business Featured In Target Ad Inundated With Racist Reviews. Sales Have Doubled

Written by Ann Brown

The Target ad for Honey Pot inspired some to leave negative reviews with racist slurs on Trustpilot, a customer review website.

When in February I saw a commercial for Target featuring Honey Pot Company’s products, I was intrigued. After all, it was the first time I had heard of Honey Pot and was pleasantly surprised to hear it was a Black woman-owned company that sells feminine hygiene products. The spot even inspired me to look up the company online.

The ad, however, inspired others to spew racist remarks online and to leave negative reviews with racist slurs on Trustpilot, a customer review website.

But now it seems the campaign to smear the new company has backfired, as the founder and owner, Beatrice Dixon, recently told Buzzfeed, her sales have doubled.

“After a barrage of negative and racist reviews were posted on Trustpilot, Dixon said her company’s sales were up 40 percent to 50 percent higher than what they would be on a typical day,” BuzzFeed reported.

The Target commercial initially aired Feb. 4. Dixon was featured in a Target commercial called “Founders We Believe In: The Honey Pot.” In the ad, Dixon credited Target for working with her and helping her company get stocked at retailers nationwide.

“The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so that the next Black girl that comes up with a great idea, she can have a better opportunity,” Dixon said at the end of the ad. “That means a lot to me.”

According to Dixon, who launched the plant-based feminine hygiene line in 2014, sales across the company’s retailers have jumped 20 percent to 30 percent since the backlash.

And the backlash was decidedly racist, many of them claiming reverse racism questioning why Target didn’t feature a white-owned company.

“Boycott The Honey Pot Company, and Target. RACIST. White people hating comments not going to be tolerated,” one reviewer wrote.

“I can’t support a company in good faith that is openly racist about their customers,” one review read.

“Black girls are empowered using this product… I guess whites girls aren’t. I’ll be letting Target know about this racist company,” said another review.

“I’ve used this brand for years now and I’ve always been satisfied with the results,” one review said. “If they really think that only Black women should be empowered and white women should be left out then that’s a huge step backward from the open and friendly society we tried to create over the last decades. I can’t support a company in good faith that is openly racist about their customers.”

A Target spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that they were aware of “some negative comments about the campaign, which aren’t in line with the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received from guests who love and have been inspired by Bea’s story.”

“Target has a longstanding commitment to empowering and investing in diverse suppliers that create a broad variety of products for our guests,” the statement said. “We’re proud to work with Bea Dixon and The Honey Pot team to highlight Bea’s journey to build her brand and bring her products to Target.”

Trustpilot said it was suspending reviews on the page for The Honey Pot while it investigates.

