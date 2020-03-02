Michael Bloomberg Suggests It Doesn’t Matter If Netanyahu Is Racist. He Would Never Impose Conditions On Israel For Military Aid

Written by Dana Sanchez

86 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Michael Bloomberg spoke at the Israel lobby’s AIPAC conference, saying he’d support Israel’s military regardless of who leads its government. Bernie Sanders didn’t attend. Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) 2020 Conference, March 2, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

If he becomes president, Michael Bloomberg said he will never make military aid to Israel conditional, “no matter what government is in power.”

Bloomberg spoke on Monday to members of the powerful pro-Israel lobby AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. He has spoken out against rival Sen. Bernie Sanders for what has been described as an anti-Israel foreign policy.

Sanders declined to attend the annual AIPAC conference. He has been critical of AIPAC, describing it as a platform “for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights”, Bloomberg News reported.

Sanders, who is Jewish, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a racist in December at the sixth Democratic debate in Los Angeles, watched by 6 million viewers.

A frontrunner in the race, Sanders said he was “very proud” to be Jewish when he was asked about his position on Israel during the debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bloomberg stepped up his attacks on Sanders for the AIPAC audience, criticizing Sanders for calling AIPAC a racist platform.

“He’s dead wrong,” Bloomberg said. “This is a gathering of 20,000 Israel supporters of every religious denomination, ethnicity … and political party. Calling it a racist platform is an attempt to discredit those voices, intimidate people from coming here, and weaken the U.S.-Israel relationship. The reality is AIPAC doesn’t fuel hatred. AIPAC works to combat it – and the violence that it can produce. And if more elected officials spoke to the people here, they’d understand that.

“I’ve always believed that you should meet with peole who disagree with you,” Bloomberg said.

He condemned the practice of U.S. politicians using Israel like a football.

“Israel should never be a football that American politicians kick around in an effort to score points,” Bloomberg said, according to a transcript from Hamodia. “As strong supporters of Israel, we don’t need to agree with everything an Israeli government does – and I certainly don’t. And as proud patriots of America, we do not need to support everything our government does, either – and I definitely don’t. Differences of opinion are healthy – even on big issues.

“But … we can disagree with specific policy positions of presidents from both sides of the aisle without resorting to personal attacks or trying to claim Israel as the exclusive domain of one political party. It’s not. And whenever an elected official suggests otherwise, we should be unequivocal in condemning them.”

On CBS’s Face The Nation, Sanders talked about his confrontation with

AIPAC.

“I’m Jewish and I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage…I am not anti-Israel…but what we need in this country is a foreign policy that not only protects Israel but deals with the suffering of the Palestinian people as well,” he said.

On social media, Sanders was accused of being anti-Semitic and of trying to appease Hamas. However, he also got love from a disappointed Pete Buttigieg fan who tweeted, “Well #TeamPete, I’m still very sad. But I’m also excited to now support the only one left who can excite my generation, bring progressive policies to the forefront, and most importantly beat Trump. I’m supporting @BernieSanders!”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) tweeted support for Sanders: “Habibi #AmoBernie.”

AIPAC pushed back against Sanders for calling Netanyahu a racist, tweeting, “Name-calling by political leaders against the democratically elected government of Israel is counterproductive to maintaining close ties and advancing peace.”

Sanders said Netanyahu is “a right-wing politician who … is treating the Palestinian people extremely unfairly.” Sanders also sided with freshman U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar when she was accused of anti-Semitic comments.

Mike Bloomberg rarely gets animated but his passion is shining through in this AIPAC speech. "I will never impose conditions on military aid no matter what government is in power," he declares, before going on to denounce Bernie for spending "30 years boycotting this event" pic.twitter.com/INd8G495v1 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 2, 2020

.@BernieSanders addresses confrontation with @AIPAC: "I'm Jewish and I'm very proud of my Jewish heritage…I am not anti-Israel…but what we need in this country is a foreign policy that not only protects Israel but deals with the suffering of the Palestinian people as well." pic.twitter.com/2gf5psaG3k — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 1, 2020

Anyone who thinks Biden would be a better candidate than Bernie against Trump hasn’t been watching the 10 Democratic debates.



Biden doesn't have the record, vision, excitement, coalition that Bernie does.



We need to do more than just defeat Trump. We need progressive change. — Faiz (@fshakir) March 2, 2020

Yes he was wants to appease Hamas, no thanks — Stacie Cohen (@stacieco13) March 1, 2020

Bernie Sanders is an antisemitic political opportunist who hid his own Jewish roots for years. He isn’t fooling anyone. — BunBanker (@BankerBun) March 1, 2020

The U.S.-Israel alliance serves America’s interests. We benefit from the close bonds between the governments and peoples. Name-calling by political leaders against the democratically elected government of Israel is counterproductive to maintaining close ties and advancing peace. — AIPAC (@AIPAC) April 23, 2019