MSNBC Suspends Pundit For Calling Bernie Sanders Supporters ‘Misfit Black Girls’

Written by Ann Brown

Volunteers wave signs during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Tacoma, Wash., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Volunteers wave signs during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Tacoma, Wash., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson has been temporarily suspended by the network for calling Bernie Sanders supporters “misfit Black girls,” according to an exclusive report from the Daily Beast.

Johnson has long been a vocal critic of Sanders and in an interview last month on SiriusXM’s “The Karen Hunter Show” he claimed “racist white liberals” support Sanders and that the senator has done “nothing for intersectionality.”

“I do find it fascinating that racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders consistently and always seem to have a problem with a person of color who doesn’t want to follow the orthodoxy of their lord and savior Bernie Sanders,” Johnson said in the interview.

“I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit Black girls you throw out there to defend you,” Johnson exclaimed, referring to women of color have been campaigning for the 2020 presidential candidate, according to Raw Story.

In turn, the Bernie Sanders campaign spoke out against Johnson, according to Fox News.

“I don’t get outraged easily, but this is outrageous and ridiculous,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir tweeted. “You have pundits on radio and TV spouting nonsense frequently about Bernie with zero accountability. Somehow the concern over vitriol doesn’t extend to irresponsible comments made about our campaign.”

Johnson has been called to the rug before for his on-air comments about Sanders and his support of Michael Bloomberg as a presidential candidate.

Other MSNBC commentators have also come under fire for their coverage of Bernie Sanders.

