Scary: CDC Learns Of 1st Coronavirus Case In A Person Who Wasn’t In A Foreign Country Or Had Contact With Confirmed Case

Written by Ann Brown

File this under scary news. The CDC has confirmed the first possible “community spread” of the coronavirus in the U.S. in California. A worker wears a face mask to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

File this under scary news. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the first possible “community spread” of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The patient is a California resident and the CDC has yet to figure out how the patient contracted the virus. The person has not been to a foreign country nor had contact with a person already infected with the virus.

The California patient is receiving medical care in Sacramento County after arriving at the facility on Feb. 19. He had been transferred from another hospital in Northern California. The patient wasn’t immediately tested for the new coronavirus because the person didn’t fit the existing CDC criteria for the test. The CDC ordered coronavirus testing and the patient tested positive.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a State Of Emergency over coronavirus, though she did this prior to the confirmed case.

“At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown,” the CDC said in a statement. “It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States.”

“The case brings the total number of cases in the U.S. to 60, a bulk of which are people who were evacuated from Wuhan, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan,” CNBC reported.

“Forty-two cases are former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the site of a recent virus outbreak. The other 15 were either travelers coming back from China or spouses of travelers. Three others were repatriated from China,” CNN reported.

This new case points to the CDC worries, as the agency recently announced it was just a matter of time before the outbreak starts to spread in the U.S. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump publicly stated the risk of the virus to the American public is “low.”

“We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on a conference call.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, an infectious disease specialist at UC Davis Medical Center, told CNN affiliate KCRA, “That suggests that the virus is out there in the community, and that means pretty much that everybody’s at risk,” he said. “We don’t know who might be carrying it. We don’t know who we can get it from.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been informed of the first case of the coronavirus in a person who did not recently return from a foreign country or have contact with a confirmed casehttps://t.co/TRV3d6amsg — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) February 26, 2020