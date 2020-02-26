Farrakhan Speaks Out on Bloomberg Bribing Negro Swamp: Stop Selling Out Your People

Nation Of Islam (NOI) leader Minister Louis Farrakhan likened Black people supporting billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg to prostitutes. FILE – In this June 24, 2015 file photo, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan speaks at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington. Farrakhan spoke of his own history with Muhammad Ali on Sunday, June 12, 2016 in Chicago, recounting the boxer’s courage both in the ring and out of it, but lamenting the late heavyweight champion’s shift toward mainstream Islam. (AP Photo/Glynn A. Hill File)

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan has never been a man to bite his tongue. On Sunday, during his Saviours’ Day 2020 Keynote Address, the Nation Of Islam (NOI) leader remained true to form when he likened Black people supporting billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg to prostitutes.

“Why do you want to get into something that is coming to an end? You are fighting to vote. You are so upset over Mr. Trump. You are so desperate to have that man out of the White House, you don’t care who wins as long as Trump loses,” Farrakhan said. “So they put another billionaire in the fight that don’t give a skip about Black people. He got a lot of money and he’s paying off preachers. Now, now, now, reverend, reverend, reverend, damn it,” Farrakhan said slapping the podium, “See we gotta stop playing the role of a whore. I mean, you know, God loves the prostitutes, but not whores that are politicians.”

Though Farrakhan didn’t mention Bloomberg by name, it was obvious he was talking about the former New York mayor who NBC News reported spent a record $3.5 million advertising with Black media. Bloomberg has also hired several Black people as consultants and met with Black pastors recently.

“The prostitute out there, God wants to clean her up. He wants to clean up the politics too, but when they can corrupt you, give you a bribe, give you something to satisfy your corrupt desires, then you sell out your people; and when you sell out your people for the bribe money, now they got you. And when they got you they start asking you to do things that you may not want to do, but now they got you with a few dollars. They bought you,” Farrakhan said.

Speaking to a crowd of approximately 14,000 people in Detroit, Farrakhan said Black preachers and politicians who can be bought are not good leaders. There were several mayors in attendance according to the Detroit Free Press.

Bloomberg has been under fire by opponents and others for past comments and policies deemed racist. But Farrakhan put the onus on Black leaders who support him for not being “good shepherds.”

“So Jesus, not the Jesus the prophet, but Jesus the Messiah … says, ‘I am the Good Shepherd. The Good Shepherd will lay down his life for the sheep. What Black people need today are good shepherds,” Farrakhan continued. “Black people need leaders that can’t be bought. Black people need leaders who are not quick to jump in the bed with strange women or strange men, Black people need leaders who can be a good example of righteous, moral conduct.”

