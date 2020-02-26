Boosie Wants Politicians To Address Reparations For Black People

Written by Ann Brown

Rapper Boosie BadAzz went to social media to express his support reparations for Black Americans. And he things it should happen now. FILE – In this March 10, 2014, file photo, rapper Boosie Badazz appears at a news conference in New Orleans. The Louisiana rap artist faces charges of having a weapon and drugs after he was pulled over Monday, April 8, 2019, on a street south of Atlanta. He was was jailed on charges of having a gun during a crime; drug possession and a failing to maintain his lane. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)

Rapper Boosie BadAzz (formerly Lil Boosie)went to social media to support reparations for Black Americans. In his Instagram post, Boosie said Black people should receive reparations as Native American Indians received from the U.S. government. And he thinks politicians running for office should address reparations.

His post read: “I was just watching a show about Blacks n Black business n what they went through,” Boosie wrote. “Bra our people deserve money like the dam Indians get. We got completely murdered n fucked over by this nation. Every time we get successful they hung us. Do y’all know about Greenwood, Black Wall Street and how they did us. Bra I’m pissed. Where the fuck our money at?”

He continued: “Our wealth n lives was [taken] from us for any n everything,” Boosie continued. “Especially our business men n women. Why haven’t none of our fucking presidents ask that Black people be compensated forever? Why has this never been an issue at any presidential rally etc. Have we forgot? Do leaders feel we deserved it? Millions of Black lives taken n ‘Black Wealth’ just stripped, which have affected us ’til this day financially and emotionally. I hate u bitches who did that 2 us. I wish death 2 all of you. Blacks in this country still got no fucking respect r love n that’s real.”

Finally, he asked why reparations have yet to happen for Black Americans, XXL reported. “Where our fucking money at bitches?” Boosie said in closing. “Democrats, Republicans, presidents etc. Do u give a fuck what we been through? Political Blacks who r n power, why haven’t yo ass spoke up about our race being compensated. I guess y’all don’t give a fuck cause y’all [straight] now. Where our fucking money at?”

#Boosie is stating Facts & Majority of us supports him. Dont be fooled by those forcing perversion on us

Instead of pushing Alphabet Agenda why dont you push

– STEM Education

– Reparations

– BlackLove/Black Family

– Business

They WONT push that because it actually EMPOWERS US pic.twitter.com/KCckEpC1dc — MalcolmXGarvy (@MalcolmXGarvy) February 19, 2020