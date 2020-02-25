Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Has 1 Supporter: Bill Cosby

Written by Ann Brown

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of rape and disgraced TV icon Bill Cosby is upset over the court decision. Harvey Weinstein arrives for his rape trial, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)/ November 25th 2019 – Bill Cosby – in his first interview from prison – vows no remorse for his actions and expects to serve his full 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault. – File Photo by: zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 4/12/18 Bill Cosby at his trial for sexual assault in Norristown, PA.

Former Hollywood producer and studio executive Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of rape and another criminal sex act. And disgraced TV icon Bill Cosby is upset over the court decision. Cosby took to Instagram to rail against Weinstein’s verdict.

“Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men,” read a statement on Instagram, posted by Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt.

“Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?”

“Cosby was convicted in 2018 and is currently serving three to 10 years for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004,” Page Six reported.

In the statement, Cosby’s Instagram account spoke out against the #metoomovement as racially biased.

“If the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves,” according to the posting. “This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System.”

Weinstein was found guilty by a seven-man, five-woman panel in New York City. He was found guilty of criminal sexual act for forcibly performing oral sex on former “Project Runway” staffer Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping up-and-coming actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room in 2013. However, Weinstein was acquitted of the top two counts of predatory sexual assault involving actress Annabella Sciorra and a more serious rape charge related to Mann.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” the Cosby Instagram posting wrote. “There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial.”

Cosby, 82, is currently serving a three-to-ten-year sentence in Pennsylvania for sexual assault.

Weinstein, 67, will be sentenced on March 11 and he faces up to 29 years in prison.

Weinstein’s conviction “was the most high-profile sex assault conviction in the US since Cosby was found guilty in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years prior,” The Daily Mail reported.

Sad the media is not giving the Harvey Weinstein trial the same energy they did for Bill Cosby and R Kelly. — Adamkedir (@AdamKedir1) February 23, 2020