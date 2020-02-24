Arrest Warrant Charges Boyfriend With Murder Of Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn

Written by Ann Brown

Georgia College student Anitra Gunn disappeared on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, and now her boyfriend is being charged with her murder. Anitra Gunn’s (Fort Valley Police Department ) | DeMarcus Little YOUTUBE

An arrest warrant charged DeMarcus Little, 23, with the murder of his girlfriend, Gunn, state investigators said.

Gunn, 23, was a student at Historically Black College and University Fort Valley State University and she was last seen just outside Fort Valley, Georgia, near Macon, on Feb.14. On Feb. 18, she was found dead in a wooded area of Crawford County, Georgia.

Initially, Little had been charged with criminal damage to property after tires were slashed on Gunn’s car and windows were smashed at her apartment. The murder charge came after Gunn’s body was discovered.

After Little’s bail hearing, his father, Andre, said that his son didn’t kill Gunn, according to the Macon Telegraph.

“He’s a good son. He’s a sergeant in the United States Army, serving our country proudly. Never gotten in any trouble in his life,” Andre Little said. “…And he didn’t do this. He always loved Anitra…I pray that they find the killer…But my son didn’t do it.”

While Gunn’s death was ruled a homicide, the cause of death has not yet been released, pending toxicology reports, officials said.

“There are no words to describe this hurt,” Gunn’s father, Christopher Gunn, wrote in a Facebook post.

Gunn was a senior visual and performing arts major at Fort Valley State and she sang in both of the university’s choirs, a school spokesperson told ABC News.

“On behalf of the entire campus community, we wish to convey our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and other loved ones,” university president Paul Jones said in a statement. “Her loss is a tragedy for all those who loved Anitra, for Fort Valley State University and our entire community.”

Sending love and prayers to those affected by this loss! RIH Anitra Gunn ❤️ #FVSU #JusticeForAnitra pic.twitter.com/38YSrpDAdH — Get Black and Branded, llc. (@BlackAndBranded) February 18, 2020