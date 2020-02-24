Desperate Neocons From The Swamp Openly Beg Obama To Help Stop Bernie Sanders In South Carolina

Written by Dana Sanchez

69 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Neoconservative Bill Kristol wants Barack Obama to campaign in South Carolina for the former VP Joe Biden, going against Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Bill Kristol attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center, Aug. 29, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP). Barack Obama walks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his car outside the Oval Office, July 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Neoconservative commentator Bill Kristol wants Barack Obama to campaign in South Carolina for the former POTUS’s “loyal VP” Joe Biden, going against Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Hours after Sanders’ Nevada caucus victory, Kristol tweeted that Obama should go to South Carolina and help Biden, who has yet to pick up delegates in any primary but ranked No. 2 among the presidential candidates in Nevada — his best showing yet.

“President Obama, South Carolina was a key primary win in 2008. Joe Biden was your loyal VP. A Sanders nomination would relegate your presidency to an insignificant prelude to two terms of Trump or one of Trump & one Sanders. Passivity is a choice. Act. Go to SC & fight for Joe”.

Kristol has been ridiculing Sanders as a “socialist” on social media and insists a Sanders nomination will guarantee a Trump victory in November.

Consistently anti-Trump since 2016, Kristol recently said he has renounced any ties to conservatism. The former Republican declared himself a Democrat on social media.

Neoconservative means “newly conservative” and thus formerly liberal, according to a definition by Conservapedia. Neocons do not accept most of the important principles in the Republican Party platform. A neocon is someone who is “presented as a ‘conservative’ but who actually favors big government, globalism, interventionism, perpetual war, and a hostility to religion in politics and government.”

“Who is yelling the loudest that nominating Sanders would be a disaster? A whole bunch of people who made it their mission to attack liberals and project U.S. power around the globe — until they made it their mission to attack Donald Trump,” Dan Froomkin wrote for Salon.

According to Froomkin, other Sanderphobes include David Frum, former George W. Bush speechwriter who cheered on the war in Iraq; Jennifer Rubin, former Mitt Romney spokeswoman who ridiculed Obama until finding someone new to loathe — Trump; and David Brooks.

The founder of the now-defunct political magazine The Weekly Standard, Kristol was backed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The magazine was acquired by Clarity Media Group in 2009. Its failure has been blamed on its anti-Trump stance.

Kristol is remembered as a cheerleader of the Iraq War. He co-founded a think tank to make the case for war, wrote a book and dozens of articles calling for an invasion, and appeared constantly on TV explaining why it had to happen, according to The Intercept.

When Kristol questioned Sanders’ foreign policy expertise during an online tussle in 2019, Sanders asked him, “Have you apologized to the nation for your foolish advocacy of the Iraq war?”

Kristol replied, “Nope. I dislike quasi-Stalinist demands for apologies.”

Kristol admitted that becoming a Democrat could be a temporary thing.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

“Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now,” Kristol posted on Twitter.

Obama has stayed mostly on the sidelines of the Democratic primary fight, as he did in 2016 during the contentious 2016 primary battle between Hillary Clinton and Sanders, Newsweek reported.

Kristol was called out on social media out for hypocrisy and was mocked by Sanders supporters and other political analysts for appearing desperate, begging Obama to stump for Biden.

KloboCop tweeted: “Voted against Obama in 2008 Voted against Obama in 2012 Now thinks he can tell a leader of a different party what he should use his political capital on”.

Impossible @improbab1e tweeted, “Just a reminder to Democrats: Never take advice from the opposition about who we should nominate. They do not have our best interests at heart.”

“Relax. We just want your taxes to be raised and some healthcare,” Isiah Blair posted.

President Obama,

South Carolina was a key primary win in 2008. Joe Biden was your loyal VP. A Sanders nomination would relegate your presidency to an insignificant prelude to two terms of Trump or one of Trump & one Sanders. Passivity is a choice. Act. Go to SC & fight for Joe. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 23, 2020

Bill Kristol:



Voted against Obama in 2008



Voted against Obama in 2012



Now thinks he can tell a leader of a different party what he should use his political capital on — KloboCop 🌹🐬🦑 اشتهارد (@BadSunAK) February 23, 2020

Just a reminder to Democrats:



Never take advice from the opposition about who we should nominate. They do not have our best interests at heart. — impossible (@improbab1e) February 23, 2020

LMAO



Desperation sets in — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) February 23, 2020

Relax. We just want your taxes to be raised and some healthcare. — Isiah Blair 🌹 (@forevertawl) February 23, 2020

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

Just wanted to take a moment to thank people like @BillKristol for giving us Trump. Without you our movement wouldn’t….oh wait, we’d being doing this either way.



You’re part of the problem. pic.twitter.com/RhhdaVLTMY — Code 23Hyper (@23Hyper23) February 23, 2020