Elizabeth Warren Campaigner Criticized For Claiming Warren is Popular In Black Barbershops
A Black campaigner for presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren recently came under fire on Twitter after he was accused of staging Black barbershops that supported her. Frederick Joseph was taken to task by Twitter users after he tweeted people in several South Carolina’s Black barbershops believed Warren was the right candidate to beat Trump, Vice reported.
Identified as a writer and marketing professional, Joseph tweeted, “Just left the barbershop and everyone was talking about Elizabeth Warren, “‘Yoooo ya girl bro! That’s that heat we need for Trump!’ When you are getting talked about in the barbershop — you know it’s real.”
Jackson’s tweet was bombarded with responses which said they felt he was fabricating facts.
Users chimed in with tweets ranging from “Don’t believe you” and “The story did not happen dear” to asking “Where is this barbershop located?” and advising “Damn dawg maybe stop going to Supercuts.”
Others sarcastically posted other ‘unrealistic” scenarios of unlikely groups supporting people their ideologies are in direct opposition to.
Jackson rebutted the accusations and posted pictures of some of the places he visited, tweeting: “In a very interesting turn of events, some Black men on twitter think that a presidential campaign created a barbershop and staged photos for me to make an twitter post. People who spend too much time on YouTube and Twitter. But under this are photos to debunk” with a laugh out loud emoji.
That only made matters worse.
One user named Stefan Grant – who is verified on Twitter and identified as a realtor and entrepreneur from Miami, Florida – challenged the legitimacy of Jackson’s claims in an entire tweet thread. He accused Jackson of “creating a fake barbershop” and noted things that were “weird” about the pictures of the businesses.
Jackson even posted the article by Vice, stating they investigated and learned he was telling the truth. However, users still didn’t believe him.