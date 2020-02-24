Elizabeth Warren Campaigner Criticized For Claiming Warren is Popular In Black Barbershops

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Writer Frederick Joseph, left. was taken to task by Twitter users after he said people in several Black barbershops in South Carolina believed Warren was the right candidate to beat Trump. Photo Courtesy of Frederick Jackson via Twitter.

A Black campaigner for presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren recently came under fire on Twitter after he was accused of staging Black barbershops that supported her. Frederick Joseph was taken to task by Twitter users after he tweeted people in several South Carolina’s Black barbershops believed Warren was the right candidate to beat Trump, Vice reported.

Identified as a writer and marketing professional, Joseph tweeted, “Just left the barbershop and everyone was talking about Elizabeth Warren, “‘Yoooo ya girl bro! That’s that heat we need for Trump!’ When you are getting talked about in the barbershop — you know it’s real.”

Jackson’s tweet was bombarded with responses which said they felt he was fabricating facts.

Users chimed in with tweets ranging from “Don’t believe you” and “The story did not happen dear” to asking “Where is this barbershop located?” and advising “Damn dawg maybe stop going to Supercuts.”

Brother, Sum’n smells fish 🐟 🐠 🐡ie. Imma need a zip/area code for that barbershop and Zillow. pic.twitter.com/bn3BhvR7Ho — D’juka 🇺🇸 (@Slobleed) February 23, 2020

I'll take things that never happened for $500, Alex. — nick mullen's butt boy (@blackjewishboi) February 20, 2020

Whats the name of your babershop bro im trying to see something🧐 pic.twitter.com/6d0HNhUR8D — Hermaeus Mora🇺🇸 (@woods1788) February 23, 2020

Others sarcastically posted other ‘unrealistic” scenarios of unlikely groups supporting people their ideologies are in direct opposition to.

Jackson rebutted the accusations and posted pictures of some of the places he visited, tweeting: “In a very interesting turn of events, some Black men on twitter think that a presidential campaign created a barbershop and staged photos for me to make an twitter post. People who spend too much time on YouTube and Twitter. But under this are photos to debunk” with a laugh out loud emoji.

That only made matters worse.

One user named Stefan Grant – who is verified on Twitter and identified as a realtor and entrepreneur from Miami, Florida – challenged the legitimacy of Jackson’s claims in an entire tweet thread. He accused Jackson of “creating a fake barbershop” and noted things that were “weird” about the pictures of the businesses.

Everything weird with this:



Couches.

Random jerseys.

No actual chairs.

Haphazard setup.

Spider-Man posters.

No mirrors on the walls.

Barber in a button up & tie.

Random Jumpman stickers. pic.twitter.com/DRjuTsYH2Q — Stefan Grant | Realtor 🚀🏁 (@STEFisDOPE) February 23, 2020

Jackson even posted the article by Vice, stating they investigated and learned he was telling the truth. However, users still didn’t believe him.

I for one did believe it was staged. Having seen this photo it didn’t look like an authentic barbershop that we have in our community. I definitely didn’t see the other pics of the barbershops and salons. But that first barbershop still doesn’t sit right with me. — India (@sixfootprincess) February 23, 2020

Damn. @FredTJoseph runnin to white media cuz he can’t take jokes or critique. Clown shit. https://t.co/Ey4fFAKwrf — Vandal a.k.a. Reggie Trimbach (@iamvandal617) February 24, 2020