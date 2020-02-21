Poor Quality American Diet Kills Sperm Count And Lowers Male Testosterone, Study Says

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

56 SHARES Share Tweet Share

A new study has shown a correlation between men eating a nutrient-dense western diet and having a low sperm count. In This Photo: Guest and fans join at Shaq’s Fun House in Miami, Florida, to celebrate the launch of the new Papa John’s Papadias on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Miami. (Manuel Mazzanti/AP Images for Papa John’s Pizza)

A new study has shown a correlation between men eating a nutrient-dense western diet and having a low sperm count. Eating a typical western diet of pizza, snacks, sweets, etc. may also link to lower testosterone levels, CNN reported.

JAMA Urology published the study, which compared 2,935 Danish men with a median age of 19 on four different dietary patterns. According to CNN, they include:

The “prudent,” healthy pattern, in which fish, chicken, vegetables, fruit and water were mostly consumed. The “open-sandwich pattern,” a more typically Danish diet with a greater intake of cold, processed meats, whole-grain breads, mayonnaise, cold fish, condiments and dairy. The vegetarian-like pattern, with a high intake of vegetables, soy milk and eggs, with little to no red meat or chicken. And the “unhealthy” Western pattern, with more pizza, snacks, french fries, sweets, sugar-sweetened drinks, processed and red meat, snacks and highly processed grains.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Results showed the men who ate the prudent, healthy pattern produced the most sperm and the men who ate the unhealthy, Western pattern produced the least.

“The median sperm count of men who had the highest adherence to the ‘prudent’ pattern was 68 million higher than men who had the highest adherence to the ‘Western’ pattern,” study author Feiby Nassan, a research fellow at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told CNN.

She recommended men change nutrient-poor diets to increase sperm count and testosterone levels.

“Changing diet pattern may be a simple and inexpensive change” to protect a man’s testicular function, Nassan said. “I believe that it is not only ‘you are what you eat’ but it is also ‘your sperm is what you eat.'”