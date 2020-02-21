The Bloomberg DNC Buyout: Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake Takes The Check

Written by Ann Brown

Bloomberg is at it again. After being accused “buying” Black political operatives, he has hired ex-Baltimore Mayor Rawlings-Blake as a political co-chair. FILE – In a July 26, 2016 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is at it again. After being accused of trying to “buy” Black political operatives, the former NYC mayor has announced he has hired former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake as one of his national political co-chairs, The Baltimore-Sun reported.

Rawlings-Blake joins several other former mayors as one of Bloomberg’s c-chairs: Philadelphia’s Michael Nutter, Miami’s Manny Diaz, and Los Angeles’ Antonio Villaraigosa. Rawlings-Blake will advise on policy development and strategy and serve as a national surrogate for Bloomberg.

“Stephanie Rawlings-Blake was an innovative leader for Baltimore and a strong advocate for Americans in cities across the country as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors ― and we’ve worked together to address important issues in this election, like protecting communities from gun violence,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

“I am proud to endorse Mike Bloomberg for president of the United States. Mike has been a good friend and mentor to me for many years,” Rawlings-Blake said. “He is a no-nonsense leader who has taken on the country’s toughest fights.”

Rawlings-Blake took office as Baltimore mayor in 2010 following the resignation of Sheila Dixon. She left office in 2016 and opened a consulting firm, srb& associates.