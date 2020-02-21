Mikaela Spielberg, Steven Spielberg’s Adopted Daughter, Comes Out As A Porn Star And Says Her Dad Approves

Written by Ann Brown

Mikaela Spielberg, the adopted daughter of famed Hollywood filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, has publicly announced she is pursuing a career in porn. Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg arrive at the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

This isn’t Hollywood gossip. The news is coming straight from the source. Mikaela Spielberg, the adopted daughter of famed Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg, has publicly announced she is pursuing a career in porn. And the 23-year-old says her father is “intrigued” by her decision to make solo porn videos and do erotic dance.

Mikaela, who was adopted as a baby by the now 73-year-old “ET” director and his wife, Kate Capshaw, says she told her parents in a FaceTime chat and that they were “not upset,” but instead curious and supportive.

Mikaela, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., resident also announced to the US Sun that she is focusing on getting an exotic dancing gig as soon as she gets a state stripper’s license.

“The self-proclaimed ‘sexual creature’ told the outlet, as she grew more confident in adulthood, she ‘got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and, frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,’” The New York Post reported.

“And I also just got tired of working day-to-day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul,” she says. “I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Mikaela did say her choice of career is probably connected to childhood trauma. She said in the interview to being sexually abused as a child – though not by anyone close to her family. This led to struggles with alcoholism, anorexia, and borderline personality disorder.

Mikaela added, “This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice. This is a positive, empowering choice. I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

“Mikaela previously posted PornHub videos with titles like ‘Huge breasted woman pleasures herself in a calm environment’ under the stage name ‘Sugar Star,’ but temporarily yanked them until her permit application is approved by Tennessee’s Sexually Oriented Business Licensing Board,” The New York Post reported.

As far as her parents, Mikaela says she thinks they will be proud once her career takes off.

“I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured young lady,’ ” she tells the Sun. “My safety has always been a number one priority for them. I’m not doing this out of an urge to hurt anyone or to be spiteful.”

