Former NBA Star Charles Barkley Donates $1M To Miles College

43 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley has donated $1M to a historically Black college in Alabama, his fourth major donation to an HBCU. Barkley is pictured during a special live NBA On TNT Telecast at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Jan. 11, 2018. Credit: Damairs Carter/MediaPunch/IPX

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley surprised students at a historically Black college, Miles College, with a $1 million donation.

Miles College president, Bobbie Knight, said Barkley’s contribution was the largest individual gift the institution had ever received in its 122-year history, adding that the funds will be used to launch a comprehensive campaign to raise $100 million.

“It’s great that he thinks enough of us to donate a million dollars,” Knight said. “What Barkley has done helps lay the foundation for the campaign.”

Founded in 1898, Miles College is a historically Black college and university (HBCU) in Fairfield, Alabama.

The donation to Miles College is Barkley’s fourth major donation to an HBCU.

In 2016, Barkley donated $1 million to both Alabama A&M in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University. In 2017, he donated $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America? To understand the question, we have to revisit Rev. Wright and Obama’s decision to bring on political disciples David Plouffe, Joe Biden and Eric Holder.

“I’ve gotten to know Bobbie Knight over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” Barkley told CNN, adding that Knight was a friend.

“To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”

Barkley, who was voted one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, played in the NBA for 16 seasons and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Charles Barkley surprised the students at Miles College today and gave a few words of advice for college students to take advantage of the moment that they have now.



"You got a chance to dictate your future right now. You can get an education and control your future." @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/mL4t57S3U9 — Ronald Gaines, Jr. (@RonGSports) September 26, 2019

Basketball great Charles Barkley is donating $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield, Alabama. He has previously pledged $1 million each to Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College in Atlanta. https://t.co/dB8uJHkpP9 — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) January 9, 2020