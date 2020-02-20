Fox TV Stations Launched Fox Soul Streaming Service With Black Viewers In Mind

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Last month, Fox Television Stations launched Fox Soul, a free, live streaming service aimed at Black audiences with original and popular programming. Photo Courtesy of Fox Soul.

Last month, Fox Television Stations launched Fox Soul, a live streaming service aimed at Black audiences. The new platform is free and features topics Black people discuss “around the kitchen table,” CEO Jack Abernathy told the LA Times. “This is programmed by and for that community,” Abernathy said.

According to an announcement made via The Wrap, Fox Soul’s aim is “to celebrate black culture and highlight the real topics that affect the everyday lives of the African American community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers.”

Using the tagline, “Our Voice, Our Truth,” Fox Soul features talk shows and original programming from hosts like singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole, actress Elise Neal, theologian Dr. Sean McMillan, model Claudia Jordan and more. Topics range from faith, family and fitness to music and entertainment.

Not to be confused with its cable news network, Fox News, the company’s broadcast stations have long drawn Black viewers. Operated separately and independently, they boast a roster of current hit shows like “Empire,” “Star,” “The Real” and “Dish Nation.” Fox TV stations were also home to 90s cult classics in the Black community like “Martin” and “Living Single.”

Now the media empire said it is hoping to benefit from those successes by providing candid, authentic discussions. On its website, Fox Soul describes itself as “dedicated to the African American viewer.”

“The African American community watches Fox all the time,” popular Los Angeles radio personality Tammi Mac – who will have a show on Fox Soul – told the LA Times. “Fox Soul is an extension of what has always existed at Fox. I don’t think you can leave that out of the conversation.”

Shows run Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight. The audience is encouraged to engage with the network by visiting them online at foxsoul.tv, following them on social media or calling 1-866-FOX-SOUL.

“We are proud to debut this African American focused channel, created by and for the members of the black community. We intend to inform, inspire, and empower our viewers by meeting their needs for authentic conversations on topics relevant to our lives,” said James DuBose, head of programming for Fox Soul.

