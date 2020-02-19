2020: States With The Highest Political Engagement Among Black Americans

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

43 SHARES Share Tweet Share

WalletHub released a report of the states where Blacks are most engaged using a mix of factors including voter registration, turnout, representation, etc. In this Aug. 24, 2018 photo, Betty L. Petty of Sunflower County Parents and Students United, addresses a meeting of the Black Voters Matter Fund and several Mississippi grassroots organizations at MACE, Mississippi Action for Community Education, headquarters in Greenville, Miss. Democrats and Democratic-affiliated groups are making strategic shifts to ensure that in November the party avoids a problem that has bedeviled it in years past: low turnout in off-year elections. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

With the primaries in full swing and this year’s presidential election on the line, The Black Vote is a much-coveted prize. Specifically, in the Democratic party, Black voters will be instrumental in deciding who the nominee will be. Pundits and professionals alike have been forecasting which candidate will ultimately be the victor of Black support.

Today, personal finance website WalletHub released a report detailing the states where Black voters are most engaged using a mix of factors including voter registration, turnout, representation, etc.

Using data from the most recent midterm and presidential elections, the report details metrics “WalletHub compared 49 states across six key metrics that speak to the level of black political engagement. Our data set includes black voter turnout and registration during the most recent presidential and midterm elections as well as the proportional representation of blacks in the state legislature and national party conventions.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Findings include: Minnesota is the state where Black voters are most politically engaged and South Dakota is the state where Black people are least politically engaged; 23 states have NO Black representatives; and Black people are more politically engaged in blue states than in red ones.

Florida – which has often been the center of controversy for voting disenfranchisement among Black residents and a deciding state in elections – is ranked 21 overall. Other Florida rankings include:

38 th – Black Voter Turnout (2016 Presidential Election)

– Black Voter Turnout (2016 Presidential Election) 29 th – Black Voter Turnout (2018 Midterm Elections)

– Black Voter Turnout (2018 Midterm Elections) 44 th – Black Voter Registration (2016 Presidential Election)

– Black Voter Registration (2016 Presidential Election) 31 st – Black Voter Registration (2018 Midterm Elections)

– Black Voter Registration (2018 Midterm Elections) 19 th – Proportional Representation of Blacks in State Legislature

– Proportional Representation of Blacks in State Legislature 1st – Proportional Representation of Blacks in National Party Conventions

These numbers may change during this year’s elections. According to a national survey of 1,200 Black Americans in November 2019. Conducted by Third Way, the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies and GBAO Strategies, results showed more Black Americans are interested in voting in this election than the prior one.

As National Public Radio stated via The State, “The Democratic Party is diverse, and no one can likely win the nomination without strong support from black and brown voters.”

For WalletHub’s full results, click here.