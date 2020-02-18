Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Bloomberg: Black And Latino Males Age 16 To 25 Don’t Know How To Behave In The Workplace

More and more racist comments made by presidential candidate and former mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg are coming back to haunt him. Now comes proof that in 2011, Bloomberg claimed that Black and Latino men don’t have office etiquette.

Black Patients Benefit From Having Black Doctors, But That’s A Hard Match To Make

In today’s America, minority patients still have markedly worse health outcomes than white patients. The differences are greatest for black Americans: Compared to white patients, they are two to three times as likely to die of preventable heart disease and stroke. They also have higher rates of cancer, asthma, influenza, pneumonia, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and homicide. For many of them, structural racism and unequal treatment remain a contributing factor to disease and death.

Missouri’s Opioid Epidemic Hits African Americans Hardest, Especially In St. Louis

The opioid addiction crisis has hit most of the country. In Missouri, it has hit African Americans the hardest, especially in St. Louis.

Morehouse College Becomes First HBCU To Have A Polo Team

The Morehouse College Polo Club has been officially declared a member of the United States Polo Association, an esteemed honor that makes the school the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to embrace a polo team.

Should You Use Credit, Debit Or Cash For Everyday Purchases? An Expert Weighs In

Carrying cash is becoming less and less of a habit for Americans, who find it easier to whip out a card –either credit cards or debit cards– to pay for things.