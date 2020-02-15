$26 Billion To Be Spent By South Africa On Technology In 2020

Written by Staff

52 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Technology related spending in South Africa is expected to reach a reported $26.4 billion in 2020 alone, according to International Data Corporation. Photo by Ales Nesetril on Unsplash

Technology related spending in South Africa is expected to reach a reported $26.4 billion in 2020 alone, according to findings from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC is a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries.

This estimate is a reflection of the overall information technology-related spending in South Africa, a reported 2.5 percent from the previous year.

According to Mark Walker, the associate vice president for the IDC in the southern African nation, the biggest monies to be spent on technology during the course of the year will go to software and IT services, which is expected to reach $8.2 billion.

This is to be followed by infrastructural spending in the country such as servers, storage, and enterprise-level networks which is expected to grow by 3.3 percent to $880 million. On the other hand, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) investments will reach $204 million.

Story from TechPoint.Africa. Story by Udoka Chiefe.

The research firm has also predicted that nearly half of all Gross Domestic Product (GDP) worldwide will come from products and services offered by digitally transformed organizations. Therefore, said organizations have been encouraged to take advantage of is opportunity for growth that embracing South Africa’s digital economy brings moving forward in the decade.

According to Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC’s group vice president and managing director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, organizations must, “…develop new capabilities around digital innovation, work, and intelligence, and build a digital IT infrastructure that supports resilient operations and pervasive experiences,” in order to thrive.

Read more at TechPoint.Africa.